Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) today announced that results from the first three holes drilled this summer at the Snip North target have confirmed a copper-gold porphyry deposit of unusual size and consistency. These holes are part of a 12,000 meter drill program designed to expand zones of intense potassic alteration and associated mineralization discovered in 2024. Each of the first three holes succeeded in extending the mineralized footprint of Snip North, intersecting wide intervals of porphyry-style mineralization with significant copper and gold grades.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "We are very excited by the early results from this year's program. Our drilling is designed to achieve a density of pierce points needed for a maiden resource from a mineralized zone that so far measures approximately 1,700x600x600 meters, with the aim of announcing a resource estimation for Snip North early next year."

Hole SN-25-25 (369,074mE 6,286,321mN elevation 174m at azimuth 170 o , inclination -65 o ) expands mineralization up dip and south from 2024 drilling. Multiple generations of veining and mineralization throughout the drillhole were encountered. Alteration and veining exhibit distinct zonation that includes potassic and phyllic alteration of the wall rock. Coarser-grained sandstone and volcaniclastic units are more intensely altered and mineralized than finer-grained siltstones. From 62 to 790 meters, ubiquitous quartz-carbonate-sulfide and quartz-sulfide veins hosting pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization produce a continuous mineralized zone.

Hole SN-25-26 (369,257mE 6,286,352mN elevation 163m at azimuth 10 o , inclination -66 o ) was designed to extend mineralization from 2024 along strike and to the north. Potassic alteration characteristic of the central part of Snip North is intersected throughout the hole, associated with quartz-sulphide-biotite and quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins. Numerous carbonate-rich stratigraphic units encountered in this hole exhibit complete magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite replacement.

Hole SN-25-27 (369,910mE 6,286,353mN elevation 100m at azimuth 170 o , inclination -55 o ) is a step-out to the east testing the strike extension of intense potassic alteration. The hole quickly intersected a replacement-style quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite breccia hosted in fine-grained siltstone that transitioned into discrete carbonate-sulfide-magnetite veins. This intense magnetite mineralization is accompanied by chalcopyrite and biotite. Carbonate-sulphide-magnetite veins associated with secondary biotite are intersected throughout the mineralized interval from surface to 280m.

Initial 2025 Snip North Drill Hole Results

Hole ID Length (m)

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Mo ppm SN-25-25 817.7

62.5 791.6 729.1 0.48 0.16 1.2 108 including 250.5 699.0 448.5 0.63 0.23 1.4 148 including 445.0 699.0 254.0 0.77 0.31 1.6 169 SN-25-26 659.2

75.2 416.0 340.8 0.51 0.11 1.2 73 including 257.0 303.0 46.0 0.86 0.25 1.8 220 SN-25-27 864.7

3.4 271.0 267.6 0.44 0.15 1.2 94 including 52.0 113.5 61.5 0.48 0.20 1.3 99

Drill hole locations are reported in NAD83 Zone 9 datum. True thickness of these intervals is not known; additional drilling results and geological modeling are required to establish each interval's true width. Assays are contracted through ALS Global, an ISO accredited laboratory from their facility in Langley, BC. Sample precision in all Seabridge exploration drilling is provided by the systematic insertion of blind certified geochemical standards, blanks and duplicate samples consistent with industry standards.

The contents of this release have been reviewed and approved by William Threlkeld PGeo, Senior Vice President of the Company and a qualified person under NI-43-101.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project, are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

