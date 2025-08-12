

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased slightly as initially estimated in July, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products quickened to 6.1 percent from 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, costs for energy products dropped 1.1 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation came in at 2.5 percent in July versus 2.4 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in July after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.



EU-harmonized inflation stood at 2.5 percent, up from 2.1 percent in June, confirming the earlier estimate. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News