Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has received $2 Million worth of orders for iNetVu® Manpack antenna systems, next generation 1200+ Ku-band and 98G Ka-band Vehicle Mount systems.

A number of these antenna systems have already been delivered to our resellers in Europe, Canada, the Middle East and Asia with the remaining scheduled for delivery over the next few months.

The orders include a quantity of our popular iNetVu® Manpack systems, destined to military customers in Asia. These highly portable antennas can be carried by a single person, rapidly assembled without tools, and can locate the desired satellite in less than a minute with the simple press of a button.

Demand remains robust for this product, specifically from military, disaster management and other vertical markets.





New Orders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/262006_c-com3.jpg

In addition to the Manpack order, the Company has also received multi-unit orders for its best-selling iNetVu® 1200+ fully motorized auto pointing Ku-band and 98G Ka-band vehicle mount antenna system. These antenna systems are designed to be mounted on the roof of vehicles or transportable structures and are equipped with a highly advanced one button iNetVu® 7715 controller, which supports DVB-S2X as well as OpenAMIP protocol.

More than 11,000 iNetVu® antennas are deployed globally - from the most Northern parts of Canada to the deserts of Africa and Australia - for use in disaster management, oil and gas exploration, emergency services, cellular backhaul, military, mobile banking, and in many other vertical markets.

"These significant orders from our global reseller network are a testimony to the quality, reliability, and world-wide acceptance of the iNetVu® series of antennas," said Leslie Klein, President, and CEO of C-COM. "The ability for C-COM to rapidly deliver a large number of antennas is validated by large orders like these," Klein continued.

"The Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business by offering the highest quality, cost-effective and most reliable products coupled with fast delivery and first-rate customer support," Klein added.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly improve price/performance while also enabling more compact and power efficient versions.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions.

Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, its intention to continue testing and launch a new product using the funding described, the size of the potential market, C-COM's expectations of being able to capitalize on the market, the expectation that investment in R&D will generate returns to the company and the expectation that the orders referenced above will be fulfilled and become revenue to C-COM all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Fulfilment of orders and delivery of products could all be delayed for several reasons, some of which are outside of C-COM's control, which would result in anticipated revenues from such projects being delayed or in the most serious cases eliminated. Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C- COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

