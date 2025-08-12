

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza this past weekend, his Spokesman said on Monday.



The reporters - five of whom worked for the Al Jazeera media network - were killed in a targeted Israeli strike in Gaza City the previous day.



'These latest killings highlight the extreme risks journalists continue to face when covering the ongoing war,' UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his regular media briefing from New York.



'The Secretary-General calls for an independent and impartial investigation into these latest killings.'



Dujarric pointed out that at least 242 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began nearly three years ago.



'The Secretary-General underscores that journalists and media workers must be respected, they must be protected and they must be allowed to carry out their work freely, free from fear and free from harassment,' he said.



Meanwhile, the number of children in Gaza who have died from malnutrition since October 2023 has crossed 100, according to the Gazan health authorities, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, said in an update.



More than a third of the population is not eating for days at a time, according to the UN World Food Population. Furthermore, acute malnutrition is spiking, with over 300,000 children at severe risk.



This comes amidst a recent warning by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization that a mere 1.5 per cent of cropland in the enclave remains both accessible and undamaged, 'signaling a near-total collapse of the local production of food.'



