Beasley Media Group, Inc.: Beasley Broadcast Group Reports Second Quarter Revenue Of $53.0 Million

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) ("Beasley" or the "Company"), a multi-platform media company, today announced operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. For further information, the Company has posted a presentation to its website regarding the second quarter highlights and accomplishments that management will review on today's conference call.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

In millions, except per share data

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net revenue

$ 53.0



$ 60.4



$ 101.9



$ 114.8

Operating income



2.9





5.4





0.9





4.3

Net loss 1



(0.2)





(0.3)





(2.8)





(0.3)

Net loss per diluted share 1



(0.09)





(0.18)





(1.59)





(0.18)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 4.7



$ 8.8



$ 5.8



$ 9.6







1. Net loss and net loss per diluted share in the six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $6.0 million gain on sale of an investment in Broadcast Music, Inc.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Announced the pending sales of WPBB in Tampa, FL, and, subsequent to quarter end, five stations in Ft. Myers, FL

Revenue from new business accounted for 14% of net revenue, down from 17% in Q2 2024

Local revenue, including digital packages sold locally, accounted for 76% of net revenue

Digital revenue increased 1.3% year-over-year to $13.2 million, or 8.1% on a same-station basis

Digital revenue accounted for 25% of net revenue

Digital segment operating margin was 27%

Net revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 12.3%, or 11.1% on a same-station basis, to $53.0 million. This decrease reflects continued softness in the traditional audio advertising market. This was partially offset by growth in high-margin owned-and-operated digital revenue, which remains a core focus as we shift away from agency-driven business toward more scalable and profitable direct revenue streams.

Beasley reported an operating income of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an operating income of $5.4 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decrease in operating income was primarily driven by a $7.4 million decline in net revenue, which outpaced a $5.0 million reduction in total operating, corporate, and depreciation and amortization expenses. While ongoing cost discipline and recent divestitures drove meaningful operating expense reductions, these savings were not sufficient to fully offset revenue headwinds stemming from softness in the ad market.

Beasley reported a net loss of approximately $0.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to a $2.8 million reduction in interest expense and a $0.5 million gain on repurchase of long-term debt, which helped to offset the decline in operating income.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA" table at the end of this release.

Commenting on the financial results, Caroline Beasley, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results reflect continued progress in reshaping our business for long-term profitability. While top-line performance was impacted by advertising softness and ongoing sales execution challenges, we are encouraged by the growth in our high-margin digital offerings and the positive impact of our aggressive cost reduction efforts. We reported an operating income of $2.9 million, highlighting the early benefits of our transformation. Digital revenue now accounts for over 25% of total revenue, and our focus on owned-and-operated platforms and direct sales continues to drive scalable, higher-margin growth."

"We remain committed to disciplined capital and cost management, while investing in our differentiated content, digital infrastructure, and self-service platforms," continued Caroline Beasley. "With a leaner operating structure, a sharper focus on local and digital-first revenue streams, and an accelerated product roadmap-including the introduction of new products and our new self-serve platform launching in Q3-we believe Beasley is better positioned than ever to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value for our stockholders. As part of our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our portfolio, we announced the pending sales of WPBB in Tampa and five stations in Ft. Myers."

Definitions

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain, non-operating or other items that we believe are not indicative of the performance of our ongoing operations, such as impairment losses, other income or expense, one-time severance expense, stock-based compensation or equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. See "Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA" for additional information.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used in the media industry. The Company recognizes that because Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, it is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. However, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful information to investors because it is an important measure of how effectively we operate our business and assists investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other media companies.

EBITDA per Indenture refers to EBITDA as defined by our creditors. The Company recognizes that because EBITDA per Indenture is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, it is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. However, management believes that EBITDA per Indenture provides meaningful information to investors because it reflects how our creditors are benchmarking our performance.

Same station revenue and same station operating expenses exclude revenue or operating expenses, as applicable, from all divestitures and other operations that were exited in the prior 12 months. These measures provide investors with a clearer view of core business performance by eliminating the impact of portfolio changes and enabling more meaningful year-over-year comparisons. By isolating the performance of continuing operations, same station results offer greater transparency into underlying trends, operational execution, and the effectiveness of strategic initiatives.

New business revenue is defined as revenue from an advertiser that has not advertised in the prior 13 months before the start of the current quarter.

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Loss - Unaudited





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net revenue

$ 52,999,711



$ 60,435,657



$ 101,912,176



$ 114,816,003

Operating expenses:























Operating expenses (including stock-based compensation and

excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



44,750,198





49,347,793





89,991,459





98,588,791

Corporate expenses (including stock-based compensation)



3,769,243





3,879,771





7,788,705





8,287,603

Depreciation and amortization



1,589,014





1,832,894





3,241,345





3,667,496

Total operating expenses



50,108,455





55,060,458





101,021,509





110,543,890

Operating income



2,891,256





5,375,199





890,667





4,272,113

Non-operating income (expense):























Interest expense



(3,294,772)





(6,092,829)





(6,675,414)





(11,680,137)

Gain on repurchase of long-term debt



525,000





-





525,000





-

Gain on sale of investment



-





-





-





6,026,776

Other income, net



75,887





357,260





1,173,372





627,265

Income (loss) before income taxes



197,371





(360,370)





(4,086,375)





(753,983)

Income tax expense (benefit)



283,990





(75,986)





(1,283,737)





(486,216)

Loss before equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(86,619)





(284,384)





(2,802,638)





(267,767)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax



(67,556)





8,363





(41,358)





(284)

Net loss

$ (154,175)



$ (276,021)



$ (2,843,996)



$ (268,051)

Basic and diluted net loss per Class A and Class B common share

$ (0.09)



$ (0.18)



$ (1.59)



$ (0.18)

Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



1,794,754





1,517,710





1,793,399





1,517,001



Selected Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited (in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,724



$ 13,773

Working capital



7,378





16,303

Total assets



548,038





549,207

Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



239,055





247,118

Stockholders' equity

$ 144,524



$ 147,220



Selected Statement of Cash Flows Data - Unaudited





Six months ended





June 30,





2025



2024

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (419,923)



$ 2,555,826

Net cash provided by investing activities



1,373,169





4,041,925

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,002,042)





(37,485)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ (48,796)



$ 6,560,266



Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA per Indenture - Unaudited





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net loss

$ (154,175)



$ (276,021)



$ (2,843,996)



$ (268,051)

Interest expense



3,294,772





6,092,829





6,675,414





11,680,137

Income tax expense (benefit)



283,990





(75,986)





(1,283,737)





(486,216)

Depreciation and amortization



1,589,014





1,832,894





3,241,345





3,667,496

EBITDA



5,013,601





7,573,716





5,789,026





14,593,366

Severance expenses



149,643





1,292,777





1,039,113





1,292,777

Non-recurring expenses



-





-





494,961





-

Stock-based compensation expenses



76,609





261,691





175,228





415,052

Gain on repurchase of long-term debt



(525,000)





-





(525,000)





-

Gain on sale of investment



-





-





-





(6,026,776)

Other income, net



(75,887)





(357,260)





(1,173,372)





(627,265)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax



67,556





(8,363)





41,358





284

Adjusted EBITDA



4,706,522





8,762,561





5,841,314





9,647,438

Non-cash trade agreements



(154,719)





237,661





(303,764)





258,778

Property and franchise taxes



581,010





437,492





1,102,268





942,201

Pro-forma cost savings



513,281





-





681,013





-

EBITDA per Indenture

$ 5,646,094



$ 9,437,714



$ 7,320,831



$ 10,848,417



Calculation of Same Station Net Revenue and Operating Expenses - Unaudited





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net revenue

$ 52,999,711



$ 60,435,657



$ 101,912,176



$ 114,816,003

Wilmington



-





-





-





(55,117)

Guarantee Digital



-





(717,342)





-





(1,250,588)

Outlaws



-





(96,035)





-





(195,226)

Same station net revenue

$ 52,999,711



$ 59,622,280



$ 101,912,176



$ 113,315,072







Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating expenses

$ 44,750,198



$ 49,347,793



$ 89,991,459



$ 98,588,791

Atlanta



-





(39,765)





-





(76,035)

Wilmington



-





27,244





-





(49,983)

Guarantee Digital



-





(972,312)





-





(1,760,912)

Outlaws



-





(301,958)





-





(614,773)

Same station operating expenses

$ 44,750,198



$ 48,061,002



$ 89,991,459



$ 96,087,088



Calculation of Same Station Audio Net Revenue and Audio Operating Expenses - Unaudited





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Audio net revenue

$ 39,818,870



$ 47,430,080



$ 77,972,240



$ 90,858,207

Wilmington



-





-





-





(55,117)

Same station audio net revenue

$ 39,818,870



$ 47,430,080



$ 77,972,240



$ 90,803,090







Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Audio operating expenses

$ 35,095,319



$ 39,468,898



$ 71,490,295



$ 77,901,810

Atlanta



-





(39,765)





-





(76,035)

Wilmington



-





27,244





-





(49,983)

Same station audio operating expenses

$ 35,095,319



$ 39,456,377



$ 71,490,295



$ 77,775,792



Calculation of Same Station Digital Net Revenue and Digital Operating Expenses - Unaudited





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Digital net revenue

$ 13,180,841



$ 13,005,577



$ 23,939,936



$ 23,957,796

Guarantee Digital



-





(717,342)





-





(1,250,588)

Outlaws



-





(96,035)





-





(195,226)

Same station digital net revenue

$ 13,180,841



$ 12,192,200



$ 23,939,936



$ 22,511,982







Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Digital operating expenses

$ 9,654,879



$ 9,878,895



$ 18,501,164



$ 20,686,981

Guarantee Digital



-





(972,312)





-





(1,760,912)

Outlaws



-





(301,958)





-





(614,773)

Same station digital operating expenses

$ 9,654,879



$ 8,604,625



$ 18,501,164



$ 18,311,296



