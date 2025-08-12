Syra Health Announces Second Quarter Financial Results, Advancing Toward Profitability on Margin Gains and Cost Reductions

-Revenue of $1.9 Million consistent with the year-ago period

-Revenue led by Population Health's growth up 197% compared to Q2 2024

-Gross Margin increases to 38.7%, up 2,090 basis points compared to Q2 2024

-Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were ($0.01), compared to ($0.21) in the year-ago period

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company dedicated to powering better health through innovative technology products and services, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Population Health experienced growth in the quarter, up 197% to $1.6 million from $533,000 in Q2 2024. This increase was primarily driven by revenue from the implementation of our $5.8 million contract to train health workers providing home and community-based services (HCBS) to Medicaid beneficiaries under the purview of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). Growth was also supported by the continued expansion of services we provide to other state agencies and government customers.

Gross margin grew 2,090 basis points to 38.7% compared to 17.8% in the prior year period. Gross margin increased this quarter due to our strategic focus on higher-margin business units and the completion of key project milestones. While this resulted in a strong Q2 performance, gross margins typically fluctuate across quarters and tend to stabilize over the full year. Therefore, the EPS for this quarter should be viewed in the context of overall annual performance, not as a projection for the remaining quarters.

Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were ($0.01), a significant improvement from ($0.21) in the same period last year.

Cash of $2.3 million and no long-term debt as of June 30, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

We depend heavily on state, local, and county government budgets for our revenue. In 2025, the United States federal government began pausing or terminating numerous spending programs that potentially fund those programs and institutions that are our customers. As such, we have begun to see delays in new contract awards, or cancellations of previous requests for proposals. These factors, and the possibility of further spending reviews and cancellations, may negatively affect the quantity and time of our revenue, results of operations, and cash flows in the near term.

Recent Operational Highlights

Currently engaged in contract negotiations for a $5.8 million agreement to serve as Indiana's Statewide Access Site for the Child Mental Health Wraparound (CMHW) program, under the FSSA's Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Once finalized, the Syra team will assist families with completing the application for the CMHW program, connecting them to needed mental health services across 92 counties in Indiana.

Awarded a contract worth up to $2.1 million to provide medical management nurses for a major health insurer. This reflects our expanding role supporting insurance providers through clinical staffing, data and analytics to optimize member plans, data visualizations, and HEDIS call center support. It also marks a significant step into the private sector, complementing our ongoing work with public sector customers.

Won several contracts across the U.S. with revenue of $100,000 or less, including: Providing behavioral health sessions for Wake County, North Carolina, public health staff, focused on secondary trauma support Conducting a Health and Human Services needs assessment in St. John's County, Florida Staffing licensed mental health clinicians in Parkway School District, Missouri

Achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating the Company's commitment to data protection and information security for its many technology-based products.

Management Commentary

Priya Prasad, Interim CEO of Syra Health, said, "We are inching closer to profitability, fueled by growth of our Population Health business unit, which continues to exceed expectations. This team delivers high-impact services, from health education and training to data collection, analytics, and large-scale program implementations. Our results this quarter reflect both the increasing demand for these capabilities and the disciplined execution across the organization. We are also expanding into the private sector, complementing our strong foundation with public sector customers. As we fine-tune our corporate strategy, we remain focused on scaling what works and maximizing long-term value for our shareholders."

Q2 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $1,946,199, consistent with revenue of $1,969,681 in Q2 2024. Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by the high-margin Population Health business unit, which expanded 197% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin was 38.7% in the second quarter of 2025, a 2,090 basis point expansion compared to 17.8% in the prior year period. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $816,000 compared to $1.7 million in the year-ago period, a decline of 53% over the prior year period. The reduction in operating expenses was driven by continued disciplined cost management and continues to improve the Company's profitability trajectory.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was ($54,000), a significant improvement compared to ($1.4) million in Q2 of the prior year.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 dropped 95% to ($64,000) when compared to ($1.4) million in the second quarter of 2024. This improvement reflects the benefits we continue to receive from our operational restructuring efforts conducted last year.

Salaries and benefits were down 61% to $326,000 when compared to Q2 2024. Salaries and benefits decreased because of lower headcount in 2025 and a strategic focus on streamlining operations through workforce optimization and reduced redundancies. Professional services were up 17% to $165,000 due to fine-tuning our corporate strategy.

Research and Development expenses were down 89% to $30,000 compared to the prior year period, as the result of a decrease in expenses to develop our technology-based solutions.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased 37% from Q2 2024 to $289,000, primarily resulting from our efforts to reduce overhead in 2025.

Cash on hand as of June 30, 2025, was $2.3 million with no long-term debt.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,305,924



$ 2,395,405

Accounts receivable, net



886,361





680,827

Other current assets



242,444





276,563

Total current assets



3,434,729





3,352,795



















Property and equipment, net



14,572





27,347

Right-of-use asset



22,161





299,190



















Total assets

$ 3,471,462



$ 3,679,332



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(DEFICIT)

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 557,056



$ 101,690

Accrued expenses



124,753





230,383

Deferred revenue



266,611





16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



22,161





111,978

Notes payable



86,718





152,887

Total current liabilities



1,057,299





613,549



















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related

party



-





187,212



















Total liabilities



1,057,299





800,761



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares designated, issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000

shares authorized, 11,339,169 and 8,979,204 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



11,339





8,979

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value,

5,000,000 shares authorized, 600,000 and 833,334 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively



600





833

Additional paid-in capital



11,762,278





11,692,952

Accumulated deficit



(9,360,054)





(8,824,193)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



2,414,163





2,878,571



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 3,471,462



$ 3,679,332



SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Net revenues

$ 1,946,199



$ 1,969,681



$ 3,803,973



$ 3,722,021

Cost of services



1,193,304





1,619,674





2,461,922





3,192,727

Gross profit



752,895





350,007





1,342,051





529,294



































Operating expenses:































Salaries and benefits



326,354





847,064





833,561





1,583,367

Professional services



164,939





141,456





388,965





336,036

Research and development

expenses



29,712





277,894





66,885





555,442

Selling, general and administrative

expenses



289,069





456,572





576,356





858,837

Depreciation



5,979





17,374





12,776





29,919

Total operating expenses



816,053





1,740,360





1,878,543





3,363,601



































Operating loss



(63,158)





(1,390,353)





(536,492)





(2,834,307)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



3,420





3,826





7,718





4,807

Interest expense



(3,858)





(3,729)





(7,806)





(7,806)

Total other income (expense)



(438)





97





631





(2,999)



































Net loss

$ (63,596)



$ (1,390,256)



$ (535,861)



$ (2,837,306)



































Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted



11,939,169





6,602,421





11,764,086





6,548,817

Net loss per common share - basic

and diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.43)



SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended





June 30,





2025



2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (535,861)



$ (2,837,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:















Depreciation



12,775





29,919

Common stock issued for services



2,586





37,750

Non-cash lease expense



-





63,199

Stock-based compensation, stock options



54,067





28,486

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(205,534)





270,539

Accounts receivable, related party



-





(797)

Other current assets



34,119





148,927

Right-of-use asset



277,029





-

Accounts payable



455,366





37,123

Deferred revenue



250,000





6,108

Accrued expenses



(105,630)





(24,761)

Operating lease liability



(277,029)





(63,199)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities



(38,112)





(2,304,012)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



-





(11,111)

Net cash used in investing activities



-





(11,111)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds received on exercise of warrants



14,800





850,129

Repayments on notes payable



(66,169)





(220,729)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(51,369)





629,400



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(89,481)





(1,685,723)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



2,395,405





3,280,075

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 2,305,924



$ 1,594,352



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 7,087



$ 7,806

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common

stock

$ 2,333



$ -

Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ -



$ 351,193

Prepaid asset financed with note payable

$ -



$ 150,159



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIDTA TO NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024







Net Loss $(63,596)

$(1,390,256) Interest Expense 3,858

3,729 Depreciation Expense 5,978

17,374 Taxes -

- Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and

Amortization $ (53,760)

$ (1,369,153)

About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that powers better health in critical areas such as mental health, population health, and the healthcare workforce. The company's leading-edge technology products and innovative services focus on prevention, access, and affordability. With a commitment to improving health, Syra Health is advancing healthcare solutions nationwide and around the world. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor or Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

IR/PR

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health