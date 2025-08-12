eToro Group Ltd.: eToro Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net Contribution grew by 26% year-over-year to $210 million

Assets Under Administration grew by 54% year-over-year to $17.5 billion

Funded accounts grew by 14% year-over-year to 3.63 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. ("eToro", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"I am proud of the eToro team for delivering another strong quarter, while meaningfully expanding our product innovation and geographical footprint. In the second quarter, we offered 24/5 trading for U.S. equities, introduced new long-term portfolios in partnership with Franklin Templeton, and launched savings products in France, all while strengthening our footprint in Asia through our new Singapore hub. These advancements reflect our commitment to making investing simpler and more accessible for our global community. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue developing technologies like tokenization and AI tools that we believe will transform how retail investors interact with the markets and create new opportunities for growth. As we continue to execute on our strategy, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable value for our users and shareholders," commented Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro.

"We are very pleased with our 2025 second quarter results, the first as a public company. Net contribution grew 26% year over year and adjusted EBITDA grew 31% year over year reflecting our focus on profitable revenue growth," said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Product Highlights1

Net contribution increased by 26% year over year to $210 million, compared to $167 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by increased trading activity.

increased by 26% year over year to $210 million, compared to $167 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by increased trading activity. Net income (GAAP) was $30.2 million, compared to $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and included $15 million of IPO and other related costs.

was $30.2 million, compared to $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and included $15 million of IPO and other related costs. Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) was $54.2 million, compared to $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

was $54.2 million, compared to $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 31% year over year to $72 million, compared to $55 million in the second quarter of 2024, largely due to increased revenue and disciplined cost management.

increased by 31% year over year to $72 million, compared to $55 million in the second quarter of 2024, largely due to increased revenue and disciplined cost management. Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.56, compared to $0.51 in the second quarter of 2024.

was $0.56, compared to $0.51 in the second quarter of 2024. Funded accounts increased 14% year over year to 3.63 million compared to 3.17 million in the second quarter of 2024. This was driven primarily by ongoing user acquisition and retention efforts, as well as the acquisition of Australian investing app Spaceship in 2024.

increased 14% year over year to 3.63 million compared to 3.17 million in the second quarter of 2024. This was driven primarily by ongoing user acquisition and retention efforts, as well as the acquisition of Australian investing app Spaceship in 2024. Assets under Administration grew by 54% year over year to $17.5 billion, compared to $11.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

grew by 54% year over year to $17.5 billion, compared to $11.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.

were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. Launched key products in AI, tokenization, savings and eToro money across our four pillars of Trading, Investing, Wealth Management and Neo-banking.

Business Highlights

eToro continued to focus on sustainable, profitable growth in the second quarter, launching products and services to support users at every stage of their investing journey.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP financial metrics. Adjusted EBITDA margin is based on net contribution.

Trading: eToro strengthened its trading offering with the launch of 24/5 trading for 100 U.S. equities, enabling users to trade around the clock. The Company expanded its U.S. crypto offering to over 100 assets, aligning with its global coverage of over 130. In addition, eToro announced its tokenization strategy and is launching tokenized US listed stocks, laying the groundwork for tokenized stocks with future transfer capabilities. Futures and spot-quoted futures were also made accessible to more investors, providing new opportunities for diversification.



eToro strengthened its trading offering with the launch of 24/5 trading for 100 U.S. equities, enabling users to trade around the clock. The Company expanded its U.S. crypto offering to over 100 assets, aligning with its global coverage of over 130. In addition, eToro announced its tokenization strategy and is launching tokenized US listed stocks, laying the groundwork for tokenized stocks with future transfer capabilities. Futures and spot-quoted futures were also made accessible to more investors, providing new opportunities for diversification. Investing: eToro rolled out a suite of Alpha Portfolios as part of its Smart Portfolio offering. These AI-powered strategies are built using advanced analysis of multiple sources of data including eToro's proprietary retail trading data. In addition, eToro announced a partnership with Franklin Templeton to launch new portfolios offering target date investment strategies. AI innovation continues to play a key role at the Company, highlighted by the introduction of Tori, an AI-powered analyst built on the latest LLM models, which delivers personalized insights, platform guidance, and educational support. The Company has also launched a suite of AI-powered tools and APIs to enable advanced strategy building and customization.



eToro rolled out a suite of Alpha Portfolios as part of its Smart Portfolio offering. These AI-powered strategies are built using advanced analysis of multiple sources of data including eToro's proprietary retail trading data. In addition, eToro announced a partnership with Franklin Templeton to launch new portfolios offering target date investment strategies. AI innovation continues to play a key role at the Company, highlighted by the introduction of Tori, an AI-powered analyst built on the latest LLM models, which delivers personalized insights, platform guidance, and educational support. The Company has also launched a suite of AI-powered tools and APIs to enable advanced strategy building and customization. Wealth management: As part of its long-term investment strategy, eToro continued to enhance its wealth solutions, launching French savings products, including retirement (PER) and life insurance, giving users access to long-term, tax-advantaged investing directly on the platform. The Company expanded recurring investments beyond the U.K. and E.U. to the U.A.E., enabling more users to automate contributions into stocks, ETFs, and crypto.



As part of its long-term investment strategy, eToro continued to enhance its wealth solutions, launching French savings products, including retirement (PER) and life insurance, giving users access to long-term, tax-advantaged investing directly on the platform. The Company expanded recurring investments beyond the U.K. and E.U. to the U.A.E., enabling more users to automate contributions into stocks, ETFs, and crypto. Neo-banking: The Europe-wide rollout of the eToro Money card turned everyday spending into portfolio-building with 4% stock-back rewards, premium travel benefits, and 0% FX fees. The card complements eToro's local IBAN offering, allowing seamless management of spending, deposits, and investments across the platform.



The Europe-wide rollout of the eToro Money card turned everyday spending into portfolio-building with 4% stock-back rewards, premium travel benefits, and 0% FX fees. The card complements eToro's local IBAN offering, allowing seamless management of spending, deposits, and investments across the platform. Global expansion: eToro activated its Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This reinforces eToro's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, establishing Singapore as its Asian headquarters, supported by local talent, strategic partnerships, and contributions to Singapore's fintech ecosystem.

Conference Call and Livestream Information

eToro will host a video call to discuss its results at 5:30 a.m PT / 8:30 a.m ET today, August 12, 2025. The video call can be accessed at investors.etoro.com, along with this earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation. The event will also be live streamed to eToro's YouTube and X.com official channels.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

ETORO GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30 December 31 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 987,860 575,395 Restricted cash 330 314 Short-term investment 200,000 65,000 Counterparties 271,179 224,867 Cryptoassets 102,074 113,279 Receivable from omnibus accounts 10,047 50,466 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 62,518 46,005 1,634,008 1,075,326 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 11,485 11,630 Right of use assets 41,885 44,406 Property and equipment, net 5,147 5,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 45,053 46,346 Deferred taxes 12,296 8,647 115,866 116,036 Total Assets 1,749,874 1,191,362 Liabilities and equities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,574 4,201 Current maturities of long-term lease liabilities 5,682 4,758 Payable to users 145,458 103,493 Accrued expenses and other payables 212,223 193,115 366,937 305,567 Non-current liabilities: Employee benefit liabilities, net 1,367 1,253 Other long-term liabilities 14,967 5,653 Long-term lease liabilities 45,566 43,546 Deferred taxes liabilities 2,356 2,968 64,256 53,420 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company: Common share premium 1,260,068 474,469 Preferred share premium - 397,019 Treasury shares - (2,625 ) Advanced Investment Agreement 9,091 9,091 Other capital reserve 6,832 1,868 Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit) 42,690 (47,447 ) 1,318,681 832,375 Total liabilities and equity 1,749,874 1,191,362

ETORO GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2025

2024 2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue and income: Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies 114,042 83,234 210,879 156,332 Revenue from cryptoassets 1,914,792 1,640,154 5,415,592 4,933,274 Net trading income (loss) from cryptoassets derivatives (8,407 ) 53,614 68,644 (3,153 ) Net interest income from users 43,874 50,214 96,492 99,532 Currency conversion and other income 22,503 17,695 46,414 39,098 Other interest income 7,431 3,939 11,595 7,287 Total revenue and income 2,094,235 1,848,850 5,849,616 5,232,370 Costs: Cost of revenue from cryptoassets 1,877,089 1,672,726 5,405,942 4,846,492 Margin interest expense 7,517 9,366 16,676 18,016 Research and development 38,853 34,771 75,474 67,937 Selling and marketing 52,578 39,863 113,800 77,205 General, administrative and operating costs 76,270 55,622 125,772 111,664 Finance and other expenses, net 6,309 262 5,792 1,190 Total costs 2,058,616 1,812,610 5,743,456 5,122,504 Income before taxes on income 35,619 36,240 106,160 109,866 Taxes on income 5,434 5,653 16,023 15,169 Net income 30,185 30,587 90,137 94,697 Other comprehensive income, net: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges, net of tax 7,193 - 4,964 - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 7,193 - 4,964 - Total comprehensive income 37,378 30,587 95,101 94,697 Basic net income per share 0.38 0.41 1.16 1.26 Diluted net income per share 0.31 0.35 0.95 1.10 Weighted-average shares of common shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic 80,274,455 75,117,027 78,007,877 75,093,651 Diluted 97,003,106 86,644,652 94,595,653 86,760,659

ETORO GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 30,185 30,587 90,137 94,697 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjustments to profit or loss items: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,988 2,852 5,999 5,442 Share-based payment 3,545 9,045 7,832 17,936 Evaluation of liabilities 7,483 - 9,314 - Revaluation of fair value of cryptoassets and counterparties (29,795 ) 8,476 22,035 6,472 Non-cash revenue from staking and blockchain rewards (8,031 ) (2,709 ) (16,754 ) (6,586 ) Non-cash costs from staking and blockchain rewards 5,672 1,660 11,519 4,101 Finance and other expenses, net 6,309 262 5,792 1,190 Taxes on income, net 5,434 5,653 16,023 15,169 (6,395 ) 25,239 61,760 43,724 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (Increase) of counterparties (7,767 ) 37,294 (76,002 ) (30,006 ) Decrease of cryptoassets 4,171 8,957 17,325 761 Decrease (Increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses (582 ) 10,542 (7,611 ) (4,885 ) Decrease (Increase) of restricted cash 259 (586 ) 135 (663 ) Decrease of accounts payable (10,433 ) (13,064 ) (11,103 ) (21 ) Increase (Decrease) of user and omnibus accounts, net 24,704 (9,135 ) 73,605 29,707 Increase (Decrease) of accrued expenses and other payables 21,770 (12,051 ) 2,017 (374 ) Increase (Decrease) of employee benefit liabilities, net 66 (40 ) 37 (479 ) 32,188 21,917 (1,597 ) (5,960 ) Interest received (paid), net during the period 7,127 (873 ) 8,094 (2,108 ) Taxes paid, net during the period (2,159 ) (4,919 ) (7,716 ) (7,519 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,946 71,951 150,678 122,834 Cash flows from investing activities: Increase of short-term investments (124,000 ) -- (135,000 ) -- Increase of long-term investments (500 ) -- (500 ) -- Purchase of property and equipment (759 ) (14 ) (1,281 ) (1,726 ) Purchase of intangible assets (336 ) (248 ) (393 ) (248 ) Net cash used in investing activities (125,595 ) (262 ) (137,174 ) (1,974 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of options 3,153 150 3,433 361 Repayment of lease liability (1,071 ) (1,064 ) (2,218 ) (1,973 ) Issuance of class A common share upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and other issuance costs 378,818 -- 378,818 -- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 380,900 (914 ) 380,033 (1,612 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents 11,549 (449 ) 18,928 (4,028 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 327,800 70,326 412,465 115,220 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 660,060 433,228 575,395 388,334 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 987,860 503,554 987,860 503,554

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and the accompanying tables contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards nor with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (collectively "GAAP") metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Net Contribution and Adjusted Diluted EPS. The inclusion of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. eToro believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. eToro believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in assessing management performance.

eToro urges its investors to review the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure set forth herein, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro's management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro's key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets Under Administration and Net Contribution. Definitions of performance indicators can be found in this press release

ETORO GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP METRICS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 30,185 30,587 90,137 94,697 Finance expense, net 6,309 262 5,792 1,190 Taxes on income 5,434 5,653 16,023 15,169 Share-base payment expense 3,545 9,045 7,832 17,936 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 2,988 2,852 5,999 5,442 Employee non-cash expense 8,090 5,805 7,040 6,398 Transaction related costs 8,379 (249 ) 10,470 - Other expenses 7,017 844 8,848 844 Adjusted EBITDA 71,947 54,799 152,141 141,676

ETORO GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 30,185 30,587 90,137 94,697 Share-base payment expense 3,545 9,045 7,832 17,936 Depreciation intangible assets 847 721 1,685 1,455 Employee non-cash expense (5 years) 8,090 5,805 7,040 6,398 Transaction related costs 8,379 (249 ) 10,470 - Other expenses 7,483 844 9,314 844 Adjusted net income before tax 58,529 46,753 126,478 121,330 Tax impact (4,324 ) (2,522 ) (5,485 ) (3,677 ) Adjusted net income 54,205 44,231 120,993 117,653 Basic Shares Outstanding 80,274,455 75,117,027 78,007,877 75,093,651 Diluted Shares Outstanding 97,003,106 86,644,652 94,595,653 86,760,659 Basic Non - GAAP EPS 0.68 0.59 1.55 1.57 Diluted Non - GAAP EPS 0.56 0.51 1.28 1.36 Basic GAAP EPS 0.38 0.41 1.16 1.26 Diluted GAAP EPS 0.31 0.35 0.95 1.10

Definitions of Certain Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric that we define as net income adjusted to exclude finance and other expenses, net, taxes on income, share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, employee non-cash expense, one-time transaction costs and other expense

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted diluted EPS): Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial metric and is calculated by dividing the Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders by the diluted shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact of the same non-recurring or non-operational items to provide investors with a normalized measure of profitability on a per-share basis.



Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income refers to a company's net income after making adjustments for non-recurring, one-time, or non-cash items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, or gains/losses from discontinued operations.

Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:

Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users' crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets.

Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program.

Cash: Includes customers' uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.

Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate total commission.

Net Contribution: Net Contribution reflects Total revenue and income, less the Cost of revenue from cryptoassets and Margin interest expense. We use Net Contribution to evaluate the net contributions of our users' activity on our platform before considering the overhead costs associated with our operations.

Net Contribution consists of the following five components, each representing revenue or income divided across our products based on the distinct patterns upon which we monetize users' activity on the platform. We evaluate the performance of our business and our success in both diversification and risk management across these five components:

Net Trading Contribution (Equities, Commodities and Currencies) is equal to our Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies.

Net Trading Contribution (Cryptoassets) is equal to Revenue from cryptoassets plus Net trading income (loss) from cryptoasset derivatives less Cost of revenue from cryptoassets, excluding the net contributions from blockchain rewards and staking activity.

Net Interest Contribution represents Net interest contribution from users plus Other interest income plus the net contributions of staking activity, less Margin interest expense.

eToro Money comprises the vast majority of our Currency conversion and other income. It represents the income earned from our money management services, including currency conversions, withdrawals, interchange on our debit card, transfers of cryptoassets, and fees relating to our cryptoasset wallet services.

Subscriptions and Other is the remainder of Currency conversion and other income not attributable to eToro Money plus the net contributions of blockchain rewards.

Net Income: Net income represents the company's total earnings or profit for a given period, calculated as total revenue minus all expenses, including operating costs, depreciation, interest, taxes, and other income or expenses. It reflects the company's overall profitability according to GAAP standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "outlook," "guidance," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond eToro's control. eToro's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to market volatility and erratic market movements; failure to retain existing users or add new users; extreme competition; changes in the regulatory and legal framework under which we operate; regulatory inquiries and investigations; our estimates of our financial performance; interest rate fluctuations; the evolving cryptoasset market, including the regulations thereof; conditions related to our operations in Israel, including the ongoing war; risks related to data security and privacy and use of Open Source Software ("OSS"); risks related to artificial intelligence ("AI"); changes in general economic or political conditions; changes to accounting principles and guidelines; unexpected costs or expenses; and other factors described in "Risk Factors" in our prospectus, dated May 13, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in eToro's filings with the SEC, which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent eToro's views as of the date of this press release. eToro anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. eToro undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing eToro's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

