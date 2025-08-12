

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after climbing by 0.3 percent in June. The modest increase matched expectations.



The annual rate of growth by consumer prices in July was unchanged from the previous month at 2.7 percent, while economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 2.8 percent.



The report also said the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. The increase by core prices was also in line with estimates.



Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices accelerated to 3.1 percent in July from 2.9 percent in June. Economists had expected the pace of growth to inch up to 3.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News