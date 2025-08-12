Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the last batch of assay results from the Company's recently completed 20,000-meter winter drill program (Figure 1) with the final results from six shallow holes drilled to confirm results from historical underground drill holes at the Main Zone of the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project"). The recently completed drill holes are part of a program to replace historical drill holes for which collar surveys, downhole surveys and/or assay results cannot be confirmed to support a future Measured and Indicated mineral resource estimate.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore commented, "We are pleased to confirm the quality of mineralization within the Moss Main Zone. The winter program has clearly demonstrated the emerging nature of the Moss deposit through significant growth under the conceptual open pit at the Southwest Zone, bringing mineralized shear zones up to surface from approximately 100 - 150 meters depth at the QES zone, the discovery of high-grade near surface mineralization at the Superion Zone, and now confirming high-grade mineralization at the Moss Main Zone associated with a historical underground exploration drift at the Main Zone. We look forward to bringing the results of the winter program into an updated mineral resource estimate in Q4 of this year in conjunction with the PEA, both being completed by G Mining Services."

Figure 1: Map illustrating the completion of the 2024-2025 winter 20,000 m drill program across five expansion targets at the Moss Gold Project, highlighting key results that confirmed high-grade mineralization, extended shear zones, and have the potential to improve resource confidence.

Highlights

Six short drill holes were completed to replace historical underground drill holes within the shear corridor. These drill holes successfully confirmed the presence of several close-spaced, anastomosing, high-grade gold-mineralized shear zones modelled in the Main Zone, with best intercepts of:



27.3m of 0.88 g/t Au from 21.7m in MMD-25-192, including 8.55m of 1.86 g/t Au from 37.25m, and 39.0m of 1.09 g/t Au from 79m, and 14.0m of 1.46 g/t Au from 138m, including 5m of 3.26 g/t Au from 139m, and 53.0m of 2.03 g/t Au from 160m



29.4m of 1.73 g/t Au from 37m in MMD-25-193, including 10.5m of 4.17 g/t Au from 55.5m, and 19.0m of 1.09 g/t Au from 124m, including 7.0m of 2.18 g/t Au from 124m, and 30.0m of 1.14 g/t Au from 175m, including 2.0m of 8.92 g/t Au from 180m



62.5m of 1.16 g/t Au from 11m in MMD-25-194



70.0m of 1.11 g/t Au from 8m in MMD-25-196, including 19.0m of 1.53 g/t Au from 32m, and 5.0m of 2.66 g/t Au from 71m, and 23.25m of 1.27 g/t Au from 112.15m, including 10.0m of 2.53 g/t Au from 113m



45.0m of 1.10 g/t Au from 5m in MMD-25-197, including 12.0m of 2.12 g/t Au from 7m, and 5.0 m of 4.96 g/t Au from 56m, and 30.0m of 2.00 g/t Au from 67m, including 2.4m of 13.7 g/t Au from 83.95m



81.0m of 0.68 g/t Au from 9m in MMD-25-198, including 7.0m of 2.79 g/t Au from 83m



Technical Overview

Figure 2 shows the location of the drill holes being reported with respect to the planned winter drill program, while Figure 3 illustrates a cross section through drill hole MMD-25-196 that demonstrates the numerous high-grade shears in the Main Zone. Tables 1 & 2 summarize significant intercepts and drill hole locations, respectively.

Figure 2: Illustrates the 2025 final winter drill program targeting resource expansion within the conceptual open pit outlined in grey. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in red.

Figure 3: Drill section through MMD-25-196 confirming several close-spaced, anastomosing, high-grade gold-mineralized shear zones modelled in the Main Zone

The six shallow holes were designed to confirm the continuity and higher grades indicated by the historical drilling from the underground exploration drift. However, since the drift is no longer accessible, the precise location of these historical holes could not be confirmed. Additionally, these historical holes have limited downhole surveys, which create greater uncertainty in the positioning of assay composites. Minor spatial irregularities with high grade mineralized shears were noted and are believed to be caused by the above-mentioned limited survey control. Another factor is that the underground holes were drilled using BQ rods, whereas all current drilling is HQ diameter.

Hole MMD-25-192 and MMD-25-193 were drilled to confirm the results of the historical underground drilling off the eastern side of the exploration drift. The historical holes and the eastern zone were drilled longer than the others to test a second group of high-grade shears. The holes collared into a moderate to strongly sheared, sericite-silica-chlorite altered diorite complex with broad pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization that increases with the intensity of shearing. Intense shearing corresponds to higher grade intercepts, including 8.55m of 1.86 g/t Au from 37.25m, 5.0m of 3.26 g/t Au from 139m, 4.35m of 5.34 g/t Au from 172.85m, and 19.6m of 3.25 g/t Au from 183.0m in MMD-25-192; and 10.5m of 4.17 g/t Au from 55.5m, 7.0m of 2.18 g/t Au from 124.0m, and 2.0m of 8.92 g/t Au from 180.0m in MMD-25-193. These shears bulk out to broader intercepts of 39.0m of 1.09 g/t Au from 79.0m and 53.0m of 2.03 g/t Au from 160.0m in MMD-25-192; and 29.4m of 1.73 g/t Au from 37.0m, 19.0m of 1.09 g/t Au from 124.0m and 30.0m of 1.14 g/t Au from 175.0m in MMD-25-193. The shearing intensity and mineralization both weaken towards the end of the holes where they exit the core shear system.

Holes MMD-25-194, MMD-25-196, MMD-25-197, and MMD-25-198 were drilled to confirm the historical underground drilling results from the central and western sides of the exploration drift. The holes collared into the same moderate to strongly sheared, sericite-silica-hematite altered diorite complex which continued throughout each hole. The strongly sheared section contained increased pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization with higher grade intercepts including 18.05m of 1.89 g/t from 19.95m in MMD-25-194; 19.0m of 1.53 g/t Au from 32.0m and 10.0m of 2.53 from 113.0m in MMD-25-196; 12.0m of 2.12 g/t Au from 7.0m, 4.0m of 5.98 g/t Au from 57.0m, and 14.05m of 3.47 g/t Au from 80.95m in MMD-25-197; and 7.0m of 2.79 g/t Au from 83.0m in MMD-25-198.These shears bulk out to broader intercepts with 62.5m of 1.16 g/t Au from 11.0m in MMD-25-194; 70.0m of 1.11 g/t Au from 8.0m in MMD-25-196; 45.0m of 1.10 g/t Au from 5.0m and 30.0m of 2.00 g/t Au from 67.0m in MMD-24-197; and 81.0m of 0.68 g/t Au from 9.0m in MMD-25-198. The holes were stopped within mineralization after they had passed the extent of the underground drilling.

Figure 4: Hole MMD-25-192: High grade section of a strongly sheared and sericite-silica altered mineralized diorite yielding an intercept of 19.6m of 3.25 g/t Au from 183.0m.

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH (m) TRUE

WIDTH (m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT

GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-192 21.70 49.00 27.30 13.1 0.88 0.88 incl 37.25 45.80 8.55 4.1 1.86 1.86

79.00 118.00 39.00 18.8 1.09 1.09 incl 87.00 100.65 13.65 6.6 1.80 1.80 and 108.00 113.00 5.00 2.4 1.63 1.63

123.40 129.00 5.60 2.7 1.02 1.02

138.00 152.00 14.00 6.8 1.46 1.46 incl 139.00 144.00 5.00 2.4 3.26 3.26

160.00 213.00 53.00 25.7 2.03 2.03 incl 163.00 166.00 3.00 1.5 3.67 3.67 and 172.85 177.20 4.35 2.1 5.34 5.34 incl 176.20 177.20 1.00 0.5 19.8 19.8 and 183.00 202.60 19.60 9.5 3.25 3.25

221.00 245.00 24.00 11.7 0.54 0.54













MMD-25-193 21.85 30.00 8.15 6.0 1.46 1.46

37.00 66.40 29.40 21.7 1.73 1.73 incl 55.50 66.00 10.50 7.7 4.17 4.17 incl 64.00 66.00 2.00 1.5 10.3 10.3

84.05 92.00 7.95 5.9 1.13 1.13 incl 88.00 92.00 4.00 3.0 1.81 1.81

112.00 118.00 6.00 4.5 0.77 0.77

124.00 143.00 19.00 14.2 1.09 1.09 incl 124.00 131.00 7.00 5.2 2.18 2.18 incl 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.7 11.8 11.8

153.00 161.00 8.00 6.0 0.59 0.59

175.00 205.00 30.00 22.6 1.14 1.14 incl 180.00 182.00 2.00 1.5 8.92 8.92 incl 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.8 16.4 16.4 and 188.00 194.00 6.00 4.5 1.62 1.62

228.00 251.00 23.00 17.5 0.46 0.46 incl 234.00 237.00 3.00 2.3 1.69 1.69













MMD-25-194 11.00 73.50 62.50 44.5 1.16 1.16 incl 19.95 38.00 18.05 12.8 1.89 1.89 incl 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.7 12.3 12.3 and 45.00 47.45 2.45 1.7 3.80 3.80 and 66.60 73.50 6.90 5.0 2.59 2.59

80.75 86.00 5.25 3.8 0.50 0.50

100.00 105.00 5.00 3.6 0.50 0.50

124.00 150.00 26.00 19.0 0.61 0.61 incl 133.00 135.00 2.00 1.5 1.23 1.23 and 139.95 145.00 5.05 3.7 1.40 1.40













MMD-25-196 8.00 78.00 70.00 50.4 1.11 1.11 incl 12.00 14.00 2.00 1.4 3.78 3.78 and 32.00 51.00 19.00 13.7 1.53 1.53 and 58.00 64.00 6.00 4.3 1.25 1.25 and 71.00 76.00 5.00 3.6 2.66 2.66

89.00 91.00 2.00 1.5 0.48 0.48

112.15 135.40 23.25 17.1 1.27 1.27 incl 113.00 123.00 10.00 7.3 2.53 2.53

142.00 148.00 6.00 4.4 0.62 0.62













MMD-25-197 5.00 50.00 45.00 32.4 1.10 1.10 incl 7.00 19.00 12.00 8.6 2.12 2.12 and 35.00 45.00 10.00 7.2 1.28 1.28

56.00 61.00 5.00 3.6 4.96 4.96 incl 57.00 61.00 4.00 2.9 5.98 5.98 incl 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.7 17.5 17.5

67.00 97.00 30.00 21.9 2.00 2.00 incl 74.00 76.00 2.00 1.5 1.50 1.50 and 80.95 95.00 14.05 10.3 3.47 3.47 incl 83.95 86.35 2.40 1.8 13.7 13.7

111.35 125.00 13.65 10.0 0.31 0.31

131.00 150.00 19.00 14.1 0.61 0.61













MMD-25-198 9.00 90.00 81.00 57.4 0.68 0.68 incl 24.00 31.00 7.00 4.9 1.30 1.30 and 83.00 90.00 7.00 5.0 2.79 2.79

113.00 136.00 23.00 16.6 0.63 0.63

145.00 147.00 2.00 1.5 0.56 0.56 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-25-192 668,981 5,379,169 427 104.5 -45.5 249.00 MMD-25-193 668,983 5,379,169 427 155.2 -45.3 252.20 MMD-25-194 668,945 5,379,162 429 155.1 -45.0 150.00 MMD-25-196 668,894 5,379,177 431 154.6 -44.5 162.00 MMD-25-197 668,845 5,379,134 432 140.0 -44.4 150.00 MMD-25-198 668,819 5,379,123 429 150.0 -45.4 150.00

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Goldshore's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

