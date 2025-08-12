DXC Technology Services, LLC: DXC Powers Northeast Grocery's Digital Transformation, Delivers $40 Million in Savings

DXC simplified complexities for Northeast Grocery and accelerated its roadmap for innovation

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced its strategic role supporting the digital transformation of Northeast Grocery, Inc. (Northeast Grocery), the parent company of Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets (Tops). Through this collaboration, DXC led the modernization of Northeast Grocery's IT infrastructure, delivering more than $40 million in savings over five years and setting the stage for future innovation.

Since 2008, DXC has supported Tops through many milestones of growth and evolution. This includes the 2021 merger between Market 32 and Price Chopper and Tops- two leading grocers in the northeastern United States operating nearly 300 stores. Northeast Grocery sought to create operational efficiencies through the consolidation of its IT infrastructures and selected DXC to lead this critical transformation, helping to optimize its operations, simplify complexities and accelerate its roadmap for innovation, including leveraging generative AI.

"As part of our merger, we needed to realize productivity gains and drive synergies as we unified our mainframe infrastructure," said Scott Kessler, EVP and CIO at Northeast Grocery. "Throughout the transition, DXC enabled us to continue offering our customers the excellent service they've come to expect and helped us prepare for the future as we endeavor into AI and other next-generation technologies."

DXC provides comprehensive support to Northeast Grocery to optimize operations and maximize IT investments, which recently included updating its mainframe system with a zLinux environment to increase compute capacity. These modernization efforts empower Northeast Grocery to focus on growth, innovation, and customer experience, paving the way for future growth. DXC also supports the grocer's software engineering and IT operations managed services, as well as its internal device management and workplace collaboration across business operations.

"At DXC, we are committed to helping customers maximize the value of their technology investments and build for the future," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "By modernizing Northeast Grocery's IT infrastructure, we've helped deliver significant cost savings and greater operational efficiency, allowing them to reinvest in stores, customer experience, and future innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration, integrating AI and accelerating their digital transformation."

For more information on DXC and Northeast Grocery's partnership, visit here .

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About Northeast Grocery

Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (Northeast Grocery) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 teammates/associates. Northeast Grocery is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America . With more than 150 years of industry leadership combined, Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748031/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_Powers_Northeast_Grocery_s_Digi.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-powers-northeast-grocerys-digital-transformation-delivers-40-million-in-savings-302527368.html