Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025 | Ticker-Symbol: 12DA
Tradegate
12.08.25 | 16:26
120,84 Euro
+1,39 % +1,66
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,60120,8016:38
120,56120,7816:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 15:10 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Dell Medical School Taps Rackspace for Industry-Disrupting Cloud Strategy: Building an Academic Medical Center Without Traditional Data Centers

Austin medical school becomes first to go fully cloud-native with Rackspace's managed services, transforming healthcare IT infrastructure model

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2025® Electronic Health Record (EHR) and adjacent workloads. The strategic partnership will be part of the transformative journey to establish Dell Med as the anchor of a world-class academic medical center serving Central Texas and beyond.

As part of its digital transformation, Dell Med selected Rackspace as a strategic partner to deliver a fully managed service model for the institution's hosted data center and Epic deployment. This partnership lays the foundation for Epic to serve as the medical center's comprehensive EHR platform across all future clinics and hospitals.

"Partnering with Rackspace for our hosted data center needs is crucial to our continued success, and the Epic deployment will be one of the first big steps in our joint journey forward," said Michael Ryan, CIO and Chief Administrative Officer at Dell Med. "The Rackspace team will not only provide primary hosting for our Epic deployment and other application workloads but also a fully managed service model that ensures a seamless transition and operational excellence."

The partnership highlights a joint commitment to pursuing transformative initiatives that enhance healthcare service delivery, medical education and research. Leveraging Rackspace's infrastructure and expertise in Epic deployments, Dell Med aims to revolutionize healthcare access and delivery, significantly advancing patient care standards.

"Transformative solutions like ours can significantly improve operational efficiencies, and we are proud to work alongside such a prestigious organization," said Harjott Atrii, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "We recognize the importance of being a trusted partner in healthcare technology, and our experience in delivering critical capabilities positions us to effectively support Dell Med's mission, demonstrating how advanced cloud solutions can redefine Healthcare IT."

Future Plans
As part of its long-term digital strategy, Dell Med plans to build a new academic medical center without a traditional physical data center. Rackspace will host and manage critical components of the system's digital infrastructure, including Epic and other clinical workloads, through secure, compliant cloud services designed with redundancy to support patient safety, regulatory standards and system resilience.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:
Cheryl Amerine
publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6ab793c-027c-41bc-9bcf-6387af19e24b


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.