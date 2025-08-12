Rackspace US, Inc.: Dell Medical School Taps Rackspace for Industry-Disrupting Cloud Strategy: Building an Academic Medical Center Without Traditional Data Centers

Austin medical school becomes first to go fully cloud-native with Rackspace's managed services, transforming healthcare IT infrastructure model

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2025® Electronic Health Record (EHR) and adjacent workloads. The strategic partnership will be part of the transformative journey to establish Dell Med as the anchor of a world-class academic medical center serving Central Texas and beyond.

As part of its digital transformation, Dell Med selected Rackspace as a strategic partner to deliver a fully managed service model for the institution's hosted data center and Epic deployment. This partnership lays the foundation for Epic to serve as the medical center's comprehensive EHR platform across all future clinics and hospitals.

"Partnering with Rackspace for our hosted data center needs is crucial to our continued success, and the Epic deployment will be one of the first big steps in our joint journey forward," said Michael Ryan, CIO and Chief Administrative Officer at Dell Med. "The Rackspace team will not only provide primary hosting for our Epic deployment and other application workloads but also a fully managed service model that ensures a seamless transition and operational excellence."

The partnership highlights a joint commitment to pursuing transformative initiatives that enhance healthcare service delivery, medical education and research. Leveraging Rackspace's infrastructure and expertise in Epic deployments, Dell Med aims to revolutionize healthcare access and delivery, significantly advancing patient care standards.

"Transformative solutions like ours can significantly improve operational efficiencies, and we are proud to work alongside such a prestigious organization," said Harjott Atrii, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "We recognize the importance of being a trusted partner in healthcare technology, and our experience in delivering critical capabilities positions us to effectively support Dell Med's mission, demonstrating how advanced cloud solutions can redefine Healthcare IT."

Future Plans

As part of its long-term digital strategy, Dell Med plans to build a new academic medical center without a traditional physical data center. Rackspace will host and manage critical components of the system's digital infrastructure, including Epic and other clinical workloads, through secure, compliant cloud services designed with redundancy to support patient safety, regulatory standards and system resilience.

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

