Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 20:30
50,80 Euro
-1,36 % -0,70
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,4052,6016:37
52,4052,6016:37
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 15:14 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Sequestering Carbon - Natural Turfgrass Contributes to a Sustainable Environment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / A well-cared-for lawn provides numerous environmental benefits. In this 10-part series, explore how lawns can help support a resilient climate and planet.

Benefit #1: Sequestering Carbon

Natural turfgrass is a highly effective carbon sink, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Its extensive leaf surface area surpasses that of many other plants, making it a carbon sequestration powerhouse.

Impressively, a well-nourished lawn can capture twice the amount of carbon from the atmosphere in a single year compared to a tree over a decade.

Mowing high, leaving grass clippings, watering infrequently but deeply, and proper fertilizing are keys to robust root systems and thriving turf that brings these and other benefits. The warm soil and cool air make fall the perfect time to feed and revitalize lawns.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scottsmiracle-gro-sequestering-carbon-natural-turfgrass-contributes-to-1059620

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
