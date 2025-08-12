ScottsMiracle-Gro: Sequestering Carbon - Natural Turfgrass Contributes to a Sustainable Environment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / A well-cared-for lawn provides numerous environmental benefits. In this 10-part series, explore how lawns can help support a resilient climate and planet.

Benefit #1: Sequestering Carbon

Natural turfgrass is a highly effective carbon sink, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Its extensive leaf surface area surpasses that of many other plants, making it a carbon sequestration powerhouse.

Impressively, a well-nourished lawn can capture twice the amount of carbon from the atmosphere in a single year compared to a tree over a decade.

Mowing high, leaving grass clippings, watering infrequently but deeply, and proper fertilizing are keys to robust root systems and thriving turf that brings these and other benefits. The warm soil and cool air make fall the perfect time to feed and revitalize lawns.

