

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) is up over 47% at $5.04. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is up over 41% at $6.84. Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) is up over 21% at $15.29. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is up over 18% at $111.79. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) is up over 17% at $6.50. FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is up over 15% at $9.70. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 15% at $5.56. On Holding AG (ONON) is up over 13% at $51.70. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is up over 13% at $22.25. Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is up over 12% at $23.82. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is up over 10% at $11.40.



In the Red



PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 29% at $7.50. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is down over 18% at $5.92. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is down over 14% at $7.80. Celanese Corporation (CE) is down over 13% at $41.08. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is down over 13% at $10.34. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI) is down over 9% at $11.02. CEA Industries Inc. (BNC) is down over 7% at $25.18. TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is down over 6% at $34.50. Kindly MD, Inc. (NAKA) is down over 6% at $13.31.



