Rain Enhancement Technologies Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Industry Veterans Bob Reardon and Marc Peperzak

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced that Bob Reardon, Chief Executive Officer of ISG, and Marc Peperzak, Chairman and Founder of Aurora Organic Dairy, have joined the Company's Board of Directors. These strategic appointments bring deep expertise in the insurance and agriculture sectors, two critical target markets for RET's weather enhancement solutions.

Bob Reardon serves as Chief Executive Officer of ISG, a national market leader leveraging advanced technology and human ingenuity to help customers elevate claim outcomes. Under his leadership, ISG has become a nationally recognized provider of Medical Management, Clinical, Investigative, and Record Management Solutions for the insurance industry. Reardon has led ISG's strategic expansion of service offerings, technological advancements, and geographic presence throughout the United States, building the organization into a major enterprise with 1,750 employees, 1,000 field investigators, and partnerships with over 18,000 medical providers. He has been instrumental in transforming ISG into a nationally recognized brand in the insurance industry over the past decade and actively contributes to various non-profit organizations, youth sports, hospitals, and cancer centers.

Marc Peperzak brings over four decades of dairy industry leadership as Chairman and Founder of Aurora Organic Dairy, the nation's leading organic private-label dairy supplier. Peperzak founded Aurora Dairy Corporation in 1976, which became one of the leading and largest dairy operators in the United States, with farms and facilities in several states. In the early 1990s, he co-founded Horizon Organic Dairy, the nation's leading branded organic dairy producer, for which Aurora began producing organic milk. The company transitioned to a 100% organic dairy operation in 2003, focusing Aurora Dairy Corporation exclusively on organic dairy production. Peperzak also serves as an international dairy industry consultant with experience in Oman, Pakistan, Iran, Mexico, Belize, and Russia, and is a founding director of First Bank of Idaho, GF&C, and Headwaters MB.

"Bob and Marc bring invaluable industry expertise and strategic insights that directly align with our key target markets," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Their deep understanding of how weather-related risks impact insurance companies and agricultural operations will be instrumental as we commercialize our rainfall generation technology. Their proven track records of building and scaling successful enterprises in these sectors will help guide our strategic expansion and partnership development."

The appointments strengthen RET's board as the Company advances commercialization of its ionization rainfall generation technology, which has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 16% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials. Both the insurance and agriculture industries face significant challenges from water scarcity and weather-related risks, making them natural markets for RET's innovative solutions.

"The insurance industry is increasingly focused on mitigating weather-related claims and understanding emerging technologies that could impact risk profiles," said Bob Reardon. "Rain enhancement technology represents a fascinating development that could potentially help address drought-related agricultural losses and other weather-dependent risks. I'm excited to contribute to RET's mission of providing reliable water access while bringing an insurance industry perspective to their strategic development."

"As someone who has spent decades in agriculture, I understand firsthand how critical reliable water access is to farming operations worldwide," said Marc Peperzak. "Drought conditions continue to challenge agricultural productivity globally, and RET's proven ability to enhance rainfall could be transformative for farmers and food production systems. The potential applications for dairy operations, crop production, and broader agricultural sustainability are significant, and I look forward to helping RET develop strategic relationships within the agricultural sector."

Both appointments reflect RET's commitment to assembling a board with diverse expertise spanning the Company's key target markets. As RET continues to scale its rainfall generation technology globally, the combined experience of Reardon and Peperzak in insurance and agriculture provides strategic guidance for market entry and partnership development in these critical sectors.

The Company's technology addresses the pressing global water scarcity challenge, with nearly two-thirds of the world's population experiencing water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand expected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030. RET's ionization approach offers a scalable solution for industries, governments, and agricultural operations seeking reliable water enhancement capabilities.

