Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 15:06
88,55 
-0,29 % -0,26
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Plants 60 Trees To Celebrate 60 Years in Bermuda

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations in Bermuda, family-owned Bacardi has planted 60 native and endemic trees on Trunk Island, the education and conservation center of the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo (BAMZ). The effort was carried out in collaboration with the Bermuda Zoological Society (BZS), reinforcing a longstanding partnership focused on environmental stewardship and habitat restoration.

The initiative, called "60 Trees for 60 Years," commemorates the company's six decades in Bermuda, where it established its global headquarters in 1965. First introduced in 1862 by Don Facundo Bacardí Massó, BACARDÍ rum called Santiago de Cuba home for nearly a century, until the family-owned company was forced into exile in 1960 following the Cuban Revolution. Seeking a new home where it could rebuild with stability and opportunity, Bacardi chose Bermuda-a decision that marked the beginning of a new chapter in the company's remarkable history.

As part of the Bermudian initiative, Bacardi staff members volunteered to plant the trees, contributing directly to improving biodiversity, shade canopy, and long-term conservation outcomes on Trunk Island.

"This initiative is a living tribute to the strong roots Bacardi has planted in Bermuda," said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi in Bermuda. "It reflects not only our gratitude to the community but also our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and natural beauty of the island we call home."

The Bacardi relationship with BAMZ and BZS spans over a decade, most notably through its support of the environmental restoration of Trunk Island. The "60 Trees" project builds on that legacy and aligns with the company's global commitment to invest in its communities to help protect people and planet.

This tree planting marks the first in a series of initiatives taking place throughout the year to honor the company's milestone anniversary in Bermuda.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-plants-60-trees-to-celebrate-60-years-in-bermuda-1059631

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.