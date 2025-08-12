

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed in world markets as markets digested the uptick in U.S. consumer price inflation. Nevertheless, markets continue to expect a rate cut by the Fed in September. Markets however heaved a sigh of relief as U.S. and China extended the trade truce for another 90 days.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets however finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined. Ten-year bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere. Crude oil prices slumped amidst the extension of the U.S.-China trade truce. Gold also edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,154.00, up 0.41% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,400.40, up 0.42% Germany's DAX at 24,034.34, down 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,145.25, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,732.74, up 0.44% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,330.15, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,718.17, up 2.15% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,880.80, up 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,665.92, up 0.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,969.68, up 0.25%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1630, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3478, up 0.35% USD/JPY at 148.05, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6502, down 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3787, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.34, down 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.265%, down 0.47% Germany at 2.7089%, up 0.48% France at 3.377%, up 0.54% U.K. at 4.6110%, up 0.92% Japan at 1.511%, up 1.96%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $66.27, down 0.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $63.53, down 0.67%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,400.62, down 0.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $119,220.08, down 0.26% Ethereum at $4,401.18, up 5.29% XRP at $3.18, down 0.48% BNB at $813.59, up 2.12% Solana at $177.81, down 0.38%



