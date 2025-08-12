Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: A3DHX9 | ISIN: DK0061802139 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ0
Tradegate
12.08.25 | 17:09
24,700 Euro
+3,87 % +0,920
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 14:48 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALK Abello: ALK upgrades its full-year revenue outlook

Inside information

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the 2025 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded.

  • Revenue is now expected to grow by 12-14% in local currencies (previously 9-13% growth).
  • The operating profit (EBIT) margin is still expected to improve by 5 percentage points to 25%.

The updated outlook reflects higher-than-expected revenue in Europe in Q2 and an improved outlook for the rest of the year. Q2 was positively influenced by sales of adrenaline autoinjectors and by the momentum for tablets in Europe which is expected to continue in the second half of the year. This momentum is expected to be supported by solid growth in sales of tablets in North America. Moreover, the updated forecast reflects reduced risks associated with market conditions in Europe for the rest of the year. On the basis of the improved revenue outlook, ALK has decided to allocate additional funds to strategic growth investments in the second half-year.

According to preliminary financial results for Q2, total revenue grew by 12% in local currencies to DKK 1,527 million (1,374), while EBIT increased by 41% in local currencies to DKK 375 million (264), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 25%.

ALK will publish its Q2 report on 21 August 2025. A presentation for analysts and investors will take place on the same day at 13.30 CEST.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This information is information that ALK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
