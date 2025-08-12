Anzeige
Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") of the Maria Norte Project (the "Property") located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals including that of the Exchange, the amended terms of the Transaction with Peruvian include: (1) the elimination of the net smelter royalty to Peruvian; (2) the adjusted number of payment securities to be issued to Peruvian, which are now 3,000,000 shares of Rio Silver and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Rio Silver (on account of the recent 5:1 consolidation of the shares of Rio Silver, completed on July 3, 2025), with each share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of Exchange approval; and (3) payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of US$22,500, with all other terms of the Transaction remaining unchanged. For further clarity, the semiannual payments of US$25,000 to Peruvian in the aggregate amount of US$250,000 will remain as "Option Payments", given the elimination of the net smelter royalty.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near-term cashflow to best assist the Company's exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


