TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Publishes Corporate & Valuation Update; Provides Summary Commentary

Aug. 12, 2025

Company Snapshot: Led by Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung and Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada and supported by a world-class Board of Directors with international experience from leading global Media, Technology, Consulting, Finance and Investment companies including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CoinDesk, BCG, NBC Universal, Reapra, Goldman Sachs and Yahoo, the Company has a track record of strong consolidate revenue growth and expanding margins with FY2024 results including consolidated revenue of $48.5m, $17.7m Gross Profit and near-breakeven Adjusted EBITDA. The Company has significant operating history and scale with 12 years of operating history in Taiwan and 26 years of operating history in Japan and approximately 500 employees. The Company operates 25 Media brands across 5 content categories that drive 45 million+ monthly unique users1 and serves 850+ advertising customers which include leading multinational companies and strong regional players.

Valuation Update: As part of the Company's internal benchmarking, from time to time the Company benchmarks its public trading valuation against a group of public trading reference comparables and M&A precedent transaction reference comparables within the Adtech and Digital & Social Media industries. This exercise provides management rough guidance on how its current market valuation relates to the reference comparables and provides insight into whether the Company's current public trading valuation is in-line with, above, or below these reference comparables.

The public trading reference comparables group included in today's Valuation Update includes the following companies:

AdTech: AppLovin, The Trade Desk, Magnite, Appier Group, Zeta Global, DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science

Digital & Social Media: Reddit, Thomson Reuters, Meta Platforms, Kakaku.com, Pinterest, The New York Times and Snap

Today's Valuation Update benchmarks the Company's trading valuation against several key industry valuation metrics with the following insights2:

Enterprise Value / Revenue: the reference comparables group is currently trading at median Enterprise Value / Revenue multiples of 4.3x in AdTech and 6.7x in Digital & Social Media

Price / Book: the reference comparables group is currently trading at median Price / Book multiples of 4.6x in AdTech and 6.4x in Digital & Social Media

Price / Sales: the reference comparables group is currently trading at median Price / Sales multiples of 4.6x in AdTech and 7.1x in Digital & Social Media

The precedent M&A reference transactions included in today's Valuation Update includes the following Digital Media M&A transactions3:

Cox Enterprises, Inc.'s acquisition of Axios Media, Inc.

Informa, plc's acquisition of Industry Dive, Inc.

Standard General's acquisition of TEGNA, Inc.

The New York Times Company's acquisition of The Athletic Media Company

Axel Springer's acquisition of Politico Media Group, LLC

Red Ventures, LLC's acquisition of CNET Media Group

Vice Media, LLC's acquisition of Refinery29

Enterprise Value / Revenue: the precedent M&A reference transactions have a median Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 4.8x

TNL Mediagene's Current Trading Valuation:

The Company is currently trading at the following valuation multiples4:

Enterprise Value / Revenue: 0.7x

Price / Book: 0.4x

Price / Sales: 0.2x

The Company's current trading multiples are significantly below both the median public trading reference comparable multiples and the median precedent M&A reference transaction multiples. The Company's management believes the Company is currently undervalued.

"We are proud of our leading market positions in Asia, the strength of our Company management and Board of Directors and the operational and financial scale we've achieved over our 12-year and 26-year operating histories in Taiwan and Japan respectively. We continue to execute on our organic and M&A-driven expansion strategies and will continue to pursue accretive M&A and expand and enhance both our media property portfolio and our client base going forward. As a newly public company, we will continue to push to close what we believe is a significant valuation gap vs. our public markets reference group and Digital Media M&A precedent transaction comparables. We thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable value over the long-term," Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO commented.

*1 Monthly unique users comprised the average monthly unique users of owned sites and social media platforms (YouTube + TikTok) based on the Company data for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

*2 Yahoo Finance Valuation Measures Current Enterprise Value / Revenue, Current Price / Book, Current Price / Sales; accessed 8/10/2025

*3 S&P Capital IQ, Company Information

*4 Yahoo Finance Valuation Measures Current Enterprise Value / Revenue, Current Price / Book, Current Price / Sales; accessed 8/10/2025

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

