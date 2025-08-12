Touax: Effective transfer of TOUAX SCA shares to Euronext Growth Paris and delisting from the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Paris, August 12, 2025 5:45 p.m.

Effective transfer of TOUAX SCA shares to Euronext Growth® Paris and delisting from the regulated market of Euronext Paris

TOUAX SCA (Ticker: TOUP, ISIN code: FR0000033003, the "Company") announces today that the effective transfer of the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market will take place on August 13, 2025. The application for admission of the Company's shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by the Euronext Admission Committee on August 7, 2025.

As indicated in previous press releases, the purpose of this transfer is to enable the Company to be listed on a market offering a regulatory framework better suited to its size. The transfer of listing is intended, in particular, to simplify the administrative obligations imposed on the Company and reduce management costs, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the attractiveness of the financial markets.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, precise and sincere information, disclosing all inside information concerning it in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer is available on the Company's website (https://www.touax.com/en/documents) in the "Investors" section.

The ISIN code for the shares remains unchanged (FR0000033003) and the ticker symbol becomes ALTOU.

TOUAX has chosen Gilbert Dupont as its Listing Sponsor to support it on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Next events:

September 18, 2025: Video conference to present half-year results, in French

September 19, 2025: Video conference to present half-year results, in English

The TOUAX Group leases tangible assets (freight wagons, river barges and containers) every day throughout the world, both for its own account and on behalf of investors. With nearly 1.3 billion euros under management, TOUAX is one of Europe's leading leasing companies for this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information: www.touax.com

TOUAXSEITOSEI - ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

Managing Partners

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00