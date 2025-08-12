

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nuclear Corporation (UNC) and General Electric Company (GE) have agreed to a consent decree with the United States, Navajo Nation, and the State of New Mexico under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, also known as the Superfund law.



This agreement requires UNC and GE to excavate and remove approximately one million cubic yards of uranium mine waste from the Northeast Church Rock Superfund Site, located on the Navajo Nation, and transfer it to the UNC Mill Site, a federally licensed uranium mill and tailings disposal facility located adjacent to Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. The Navajo Nation and the State of New Mexico are also parties to the agreement as co-plaintiffs with the United States. The cleanup is expected to cost nearly $63 million and take more than a decade to complete, according to U.S. Department of Justice.



'Today's settlement will achieve tangible remediation of the Mine and Mill Sites and protect human health from radioactive wastes,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. 'Consistent with this administration's enforcement principles and priorities, the settlement follows CERCLA's text, focuses on the affected locations, and assigns the cost of cleanup to the settling defendants, not taxpayers.'



The Northeast Church Rock Mine operated from 1967 to 1982 and served as the principal source of uranium ore for the UNC Mill. These mining operations left behind uranium mine waste piles, several former ponds and former mill tailings storage areas. Although EPA has required several shorter-term cleanup actions to be completed at the NECR Mine site, conditions at the site continue to present a risk of releases of hazardous substances to the air, surrounding soils, sediments, surface water and groundwater.



The UNC Mill site is a former uranium mill which operated from 1977 to 1982, generating mill tailings containing radionuclides and other hazardous substances. Disposal of about 3.5 million tons of tailings took place in on-site impoundments. Studies performed under EPA oversight have demonstrated that the transfer of Northeast Church Rock mine waste to the UNC Mill site, and placement of the waste over the tailings disposal area, would improve the cover and enhance erosion controls at the Mill site.



The agreement is the culmination of two decades of coordination between EPA's Pacific Southwest and South Central Regional offices, the Department of Energy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Department of the Interior, state and Tribal stakeholders, and UNC and GE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News