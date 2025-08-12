

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued an amber heat-health alert (HHA) for 5 regions of England.



The West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England will be under an amber heat health alert until 6 pm on Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency said in a press release. In addition, a yellow HHA has been issued for the North West and North East regions for the same period. The South West and Yorkshire and the Humber regions are already under a yellow HHA, which remains in place.



Under the Weather-Health Alert system, an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service. At this level, some health impacts are expected across the wider population, according to the Health Security Agency. It also warned about an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



Dr Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, said temperatures are forecast to rise above 30°C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.



These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population - particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions. The agency advised everyone to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.



