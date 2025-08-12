

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended marginally up on Tuesday after a choppy ride, with investors mostly making their moves, reacting to recent earnings updates.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 16.42 points or 0.14% at 11,886.41, slightly off the day's high of 11,895.86. The index touched a low of 11,828.25 in the session.



Straumann Holding gained about 3.1%. Sandoz Group and ABB climbed 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Logitech International gained 1.37% and Kuehne + Nagel ended 1.3% up.



Holcim, VAT Group, Amrize, Sonova, Lonza Group, SIG Group, Zurich Insurance and SGS gained 0.4 to 1%.



Swiss Re and Adecco ended more than 1% down. Lindt & Spruengli closed nearly 1% down. Nestle, Partners Group and Swisscom lost 0.4 to 0.6%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News