

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) Tuesday announced that it is raising its guidance for full-year 2025 based on the strong performance in nine-month period and on initial positive indications for July.



As per June 30, 2025, the Group revenue amounts to €14.7 billion, increasing €1.0 billion at constant currency, with an underlying EBIT of €199 million, up €150 million at constant currency.



Results are driven by a record Hotels & Resorts and Cruises performance, with the environment in Markets + Airline remaining challenging in a competitive market.



On this basis, TUI is now raising its guidance range at constant currency. The company expects underlying EBIT to increase year-on-year by 9% to 11%, compare to prior estimate of 7% to 10% growht.



At the same time, TUI now expects revenue to increase year-on-year at the lower end of the given 5% to 10% range.



