Henkel: Beyond the Brand: Snuggle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Henkel's two business units, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands, are united by the pioneering spirit to reimagine and improve everyday life - today and for generations to come. Building on a strong legacy of more than 145 years, our brands and products play an important role in the lives of millions of people and help to transform entire industries. In this series, Beyond the Brand, you will learn about how Henkel's top brands are contributing to organizational goals and innovating constantly to serve and succeed on behalf of customers, consumers, and partners.

This edition's featured brand is Snuggle® laundry products. Read on for more about the history, purpose, innovations, sustainability, and pioneering spirit of the team that goes far beyond the Snuggle® brand.

The History of Snuggle® Brand

The Snuggle® brand of laundry products has long been known for its mascot, the Snuggle® Bear! The cultural icon was created in 1986, and the cozy face quickly grew in popularity -- making an appearance in the 1987 Thanksgiving Day Parade, and being named an "Icon of the Year" by Advertising Week's Madison Avenue Walk of Fame in 2014.

As Snuggle® Bear has represented the brand for decades, the team behind the brand has also been driving creative innovation and bringing high-quality laundry products to consumers across the United States.

The Purpose of Snuggle® Brand

The Snuggle® brand is committed to making the world a cozier place, bringing the comfort of home to families everywhere.

Innovations from the Snuggle® Brand

The Snuggle® brand consistently seeks ways to stay at the forefront of the industry, with innovations over the years that bring new and exciting scents, functionalities, and results into consumers' laundry rooms.

Snuggle® Scent Boosters are designed to boost your laundry with long-lasting freshness, with laundry crystals that dissolve in water at all temperatures, are safe on all fabrics, and provide up to 12 weeks of freshness*.

The brand's extensive portfolio of other products like liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets come in unique scents like Island Hibiscus, Lavender Breeze, and Super Fresh® Spring Burst® with key capabilities in odor elimination technology, static reduction, color protection, and lint & pet hair repellent.

Sustainability from the Snuggle® Brand

The Snuggle® brand is proud to be a part of Henkel's defined sustainability targets to reduce emissions, become net zero by 2045, and contribute to the circular economy. Snuggle® Scent Booster bottles are made with 100% recycled plastic**, and Snuggle® dryer sheet cartons can be recycled in any location where paper is accepted across North America.

Henkel has also introduced concentrated formulas and packaging across all®, Persil® and Snuggle® liquid laundry products. This update offers laundry-doers fragrance at a more concentrated level per load - reducing the required dose for every wash.

In addition, Snuggle® products empower their consumers to reduce their environmental footprint in the laundry room. Their website and digital campaigns share pro tips like washing your laundry at low temperatures to reduce energy consumption, fully loading your washing machine to reduce water use, using the proper amount of detergent as instructed on the label to help prevent overconsumption, and to use products with selective ingredients like Snuggle® Crystals Scent Boosters, which are made with a formula that is 95% naturally derived, with additional ingredients including fragrance.

Beyond the Snuggle® Brand

After decades of love from consumers across the nation, the brand launched a refresh in 2024! A campaign complete with digital activation and a brand-new design for the iconic Snuggle® Bear mascot not only emphasizes how Snuggle® products enhance comfort with its collection of liquid fabric softeners, dryer sheets and scent booster crystals, but also underscores the role of scent cues in evoking the familiar feeling of home.

The digital content crafted for this campaign is designed to resonate with a broad audience through compelling storytelling and creative visuals. The content celebrates the range of products designed to appeal to all, emphasizing the joy of embracing both softness and freshness after every wash.

As the Snuggle® brand takes their mission beyond their iconic brand, the way forward is centered around the powerful connection between scent, softness, and the feeling of home. This initiative celebrates the cherished familiarity of Snuggle® product's beloved scents while highlighting the comforting touchpoints of softness that evoke a sense of home. Whether near or far, Snuggle® products remind consumers that the feeling of home is always within reach, making every moment more comfortable.

* Out of storage

**Excluding cap and label

