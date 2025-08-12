Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Recent Intrusion Shield expansion highlights progress toward sustainable growth and profitability

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Financial & Business Highlights:

Received an additional $3.0 million for continued Department of Defense contract support, with funding driving operational deployment of critical infrastructure monitoring tools and deepens research-driven threat analysis capabilities.

Achieved fifth sequential quarter of revenue improvement.

"The second quarter marked another positive step forward for Intrusion as we continued to deliver consistent sequential revenue growth and make meaningful progress toward our objective of achieving sustainable growth and long-term profitability," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "Revenue growth during the quarter was largely driven by the continued improvement in the scope of our suite of Shield products, particularly within critical infrastructure, which we continue to view as a highly promising market for Intrusion, given the escalating risks from ransomware, supply chain disruptions, and other threats targeting vital infrastructure assets. Our momentum in this area was recently highlighted by the extension and expansion of our contract with the Department of Defense, which is already generating incremental revenue. As we look ahead, our priorities remain focused on enhancing our product offerings, accelerating customer acquisition, and strengthening our sales pipeline to ensure Intrusion is well-positioned to capture long-term growth."

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $1.9 million, representing an increase of 28% on a year-over-year basis. The sequential increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by new customers signed in recent quarters, including the U.S. Department of Defense award for the use of both Intrusion Shield technology and consulting services.

The gross profit margin was 76% for the second quarter of 2025, which was flat compared to the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin varies based on product mix.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million, up $0.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $4.7 million, and short-term investments in U.S. Treasuries were $3.7 million.

Conference Call

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

INTRUSION INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value amounts)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,689 $ 4,851 Short term investments 3,749 - Accounts receivable, net 103 169 Contract asset 1,214 8 Prepaid expenses and other assets 733 506 Total current assets 10,488 5,534 Noncurrent Assets: Property and equipment: Equipment 2,864 2,690 Capitalized software development 4,653 3,948 Leasehold improvements 18 18 Property and equipment, gross 7,535 6,656 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,543 ) (2,809 ) Property and equipment, net 3,992 3,847 Finance leases, right-of-use assets, net 279 491 Operating leases, right-of-use assets, net 1,310 1,356 Other assets 287 281 Total noncurrent assets 5,868 5,975 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,356 $ 11,509 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 711 $ 1,508 Accrued expenses 265 291 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 207 405 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 89 209 Notes payable - 529 Deferred revenue 1,975 730 Total current liabilities 3,247 3,672 Noncurrent Liabilities: Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 109 172 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 1,367 1,414 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,476 1,586 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 5,000; Issued shares - 0 in 2025 and 4 in 2024 - 3,827 Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 80,000; Issued shares - 19,901 in 2025 and 15,591 in 2024; Outstanding shares - 19,900 in 2025 and 15,590 in 2024 199 156 Common stock held in treasury, at cost - 1 share (362 ) (362 ) Additional paid-in capital 133,986 122,552 Stock subscription receivable - (1,872 ) Accumulated deficit (122,147 ) (118,007 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (43 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,633 6,251 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,356 $ 11,509

INTRUSION INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 1,873 $ 1,460 $ 3,648 $ 2,591 Cost of revenue 442 350 874 576 Gross profit 1,431 1,110 2,774 2,015 Operating expenses: Sales and marketingCost of revenue 1,207 1,158 2,391 2,335 Research and development 1,332 1,035 2,550 2,054 General and administrative 978 950 2,012 2,131 Operating loss (2,086 ) (2,033 ) (4,179 ) (4,505 ) Interest expense (21 ) (34 ) (50 ) (262 ) Interest accretion and amortization of debt issuance costs, net - - - 990 Other (expense) income, net 65 - 89 (6 ) Net loss $ (2,042 ) $ (2,067 ) $ (4,140 ) $ (3,783 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.31 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 19,895 4,327 19,557 3,099 Diluted 19,895 4,327 19,557 3,099

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

