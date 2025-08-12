

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 1.1697 against the euro and near a 3-week low of 1.3523 against the pound.



The greenback edged down to 147.57 against the yen and 1.3754 against the loonie, from an early nearly 2-week high of 148.51 and a 1-week high of 1.3806, respectively.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 0.6540 against the aussie and a 4-day low of 0.5966 against the kiwi, from its early 6-day highs of 0.6481 and 0.5913, respectively.



The greenback weakened to 0.8064 against the franc.



The currency may find support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 0.79 against the franc.



