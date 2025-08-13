

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has threatened to sue Apple, accusing the tech giant of making it 'impossible' for AI apps other than OpenAI's ChatGPT to reach the top of its App Store rankings. The X owner and xAI founder claimed this amounts to an 'unequivocal antitrust violation' and vowed immediate legal action.



In a series of posts on X, Musk criticized Apple for excluding X and his AI chatbot Grok from its 'Must-Have' section, despite X ranking as the top news app globally and Grok placing fifth among all apps.



Apple, which integrated ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs in a 2024 partnership with OpenAI, declined to comment. Currently, ChatGPT holds the No. 1 spot in the U.S. App Store's free apps list, while Grok sits at No. 5.



The dispute is the latest in Musk's long-running feud with OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018, later accusing the Microsoft-backed firm of abandoning its original mission to develop AI for the public good. Both sides have traded lawsuits and public barbs, with OpenAI alleging Musk's actions are driven by personal gain rather than principle.



Apple's App Store policies have faced scrutiny before, with the U.S. Department of Justice and other regulators accusing the company of anti-competitive practices.



The latest clash now pits the world's richest man against two of Silicon Valley's most influential players, potentially setting the stage for another high-profile tech industry legal battle.



