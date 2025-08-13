

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) announced that its majority-owned operating partnership subsidiary, Simon Property Group, L.P., has agreed to sell $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Notes due 2030, and $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2035.



Combined, the two new issues of senior notes have a weighted average term of 7.8 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 4.775%. The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2025.



The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay all or a portion of its $1.1 billion outstanding principal amount of 3.500% notes due September 2025 at maturity, and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay other unsecured indebtedness.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News