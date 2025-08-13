EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
wienerberger with revenue growth in H1 2025
Vienna, August 13, 2025 - wienerberger reports a solid performance in H1 2025, demonstrating its resilience and ability to adapt to challenging conditions in core end markets. While macroeconomic headwinds, high interest rates, and weak new build activity continue to weigh heavily on the construction sector, wienerberger again confirms the strength of its diversified business model. In particular, the Group's piping, roofing, and infrastructure solutions businesses showed a more positive development and helped offset the weaker performance in the new build market. Revenues amounted to €2.3 billion (H1 2024: €2.2 billion), while operating EBITDA reached €383 million (H1 2024: €400 million), reflecting the Group's ability to maintain stable performance in a persistently volatile market environment. This underlines how wienerberger's broad-based positioning across multiple end markets supports overall stability and contributed to growth in selected segments.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "Our performance in H1 2025 clearly demonstrates the strength and adaptability of our organization. We reacted early and decisively to changing market conditions, focusing on efficiency, cost control and long-term growth. At the same time, we continued to invest in innovation and strategic acquisitions that strengthen our position in key markets. This enables us to remain on a solid course, even in a volatile market environment, and allows us to continue creating platforms for new growth."
Southeastern European markets have performed generally speaking better than in H1 2024, whereas the rest of Eastern Europe has progressed only slightly. Both Canada and the US have seen a rather strong decline in the new residential housing construction market, especially due to higher interest rates than expected.
At the same time, wienerberger's diversified business model - driven by the piping, roofing, and infrastructure segments - proved resilient and supported solid results in H1 2025. The roofing business was further strengthened as a platform for growth, with the successful integration of Terreal serving as a prime example. In addition, the infrastructure business in North America recorded slight growth, contributing positively to the Group's overall performance.
In Ireland and the UK, wienerberger continued to expand its pipe business with the acquisition of MFP, strengthening its footprint in both countries. This move builds on the successful acquisitions of Cork Plastics (Ireland) and FloPlast (UK) in 2021. With significant growth potential in the Irish construction sector, wienerberger is ideally positioned to capture further value in the infrastructure segment.
In France, wienerberger increased its stake in GSE Integration (GSEi) to 100%, reinforcing its role as Europe's leading expert for solar solutions. This transaction builds upon the 2024 acquisition of Terreal, enhancing the Group's offering of integrated roof and solar solutions and enabling further growth in the renovation market.
Thanks to these acquisitions and the successful Terreal integration, wienerberger significantly strengthened its strategic positioning in core European growth segments.
In Germany, the construction market remained weak with limited recovery. The performance was stabilized through a targeted repositioning and improved product mix, however, margins remain substantially under Group level and improvement measures are implemented to offset the pressure.
The UK and Ireland saw solid results, with stable growth in brick sales driven by a recovering new-build sector. The ramp-up of our new concrete roof tile plant Smeed Dean in the South will provide much needed capacity for the roofing operations in the second half of the year.
In Eastern Europe, pricing and efficiency measures offset softer market momentum, with notable market share gains in Hungary and a positive outlook supported by easing inflation and lower interest rates.
In North America, weaker macroeconomic conditions and price pressure impacted brick volumes, with piping solutions still showing good growth levels. Despite a tougher environment, the region continued to deliver earnings above pre-acquisition levels as a result of leveraging operational efficiencies post integration and strict cost and price discipline. North America remains well-positioned for future organic growth as markets stabilize.
As these measures are anticipated to uphold their positive effect on results, the Group expects to prolong its solid performance into the rest of 2025 despite challenging conditions, and therefore re-confirms its previous operating EBITDA guidance of approximately €800 million for the full year 2025, in line with the guidance communicated earlier in the year.
In parallel, strategic enhancements - such as portfolio optimizations, innovation initiatives, efficiency gains and a focused M&A activity - have continued to be delivered throughout the period. On this basis, wienerberger remains confident in achieving its mid-term target of more than €1.2 billion EBITDA.
For the complete report on the first half of 2025, please visit: Our latest results - Always up to date
