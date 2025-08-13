EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

wienerberger with revenue growth in H1 2025



13.08.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

wienerberger with revenue growth in H1 2025 wienerberger achieves Group-wide revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to €2.3 billion (H1 2024: €2.2 billion)

Operating EBITDA of €383 million (H1 2024: €400 million) in challenging market environment

Full-year EBITDA guidance of ~ €800 million confirmed

Earnings per share rise to around €1 (H1 2024: €0)

Profit after tax grows to €108 million (H1 2024: €0.55 million) Vienna, August 13, 2025 - wienerberger reports a solid performance in H1 2025, demonstrating its resilience and ability to adapt to challenging conditions in core end markets. While macroeconomic headwinds, high interest rates, and weak new build activity continue to weigh heavily on the construction sector, wienerberger again confirms the strength of its diversified business model. In particular, the Group's piping, roofing, and infrastructure solutions businesses showed a more positive development and helped offset the weaker performance in the new build market. Revenues amounted to €2.3 billion (H1 2024: €2.2 billion), while operating EBITDA reached €383 million (H1 2024: €400 million), reflecting the Group's ability to maintain stable performance in a persistently volatile market environment. This underlines how wienerberger's broad-based positioning across multiple end markets supports overall stability and contributed to growth in selected segments. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "Our performance in H1 2025 clearly demonstrates the strength and adaptability of our organization. We reacted early and decisively to changing market conditions, focusing on efficiency, cost control and long-term growth. At the same time, we continued to invest in innovation and strategic acquisitions that strengthen our position in key markets. This enables us to remain on a solid course, even in a volatile market environment, and allows us to continue creating platforms for new growth."



Ongoing market weakness in new build, but selected European markets beginning to stabilize and recover

Across all regions, persistent high interest rates - which have not declined as previously anticipated - continue to delay the recovery of new residential housing markets. This applies across the majority of European markets as well as in North America. As a result, wienerberger does not expect a meaningful market recovery in the new build segment for the financial year 2025. To address this, the Group will continue to implement resolute efficiency and optimization measures. Encouraging signs of certain market recovery in France, Belgium, the Netherlands as well as in the Nordics have been noted. On the other side, there is still no real turnaround of the German and Austrian new residential housing markets, both remaining at low levels. Southeastern European markets have performed generally speaking better than in H1 2024, whereas the rest of Eastern Europe has progressed only slightly. Both Canada and the US have seen a rather strong decline in the new residential housing construction market, especially due to higher interest rates than expected. At the same time, wienerberger's diversified business model - driven by the piping, roofing, and infrastructure segments - proved resilient and supported solid results in H1 2025. The roofing business was further strengthened as a platform for growth, with the successful integration of Terreal serving as a prime example. In addition, the infrastructure business in North America recorded slight growth, contributing positively to the Group's overall performance.



Robust margins through operational discipline

Cost inflation was higher than expected; therefore, stronger cost-cutting measures were taken. In order to address margin pressure early and sustainably as well as maintain robust margins, the Group implemented swift and decisive measures across regions, including capacity adjustments, targeted restructuring measures, and disciplined cost management. These actions helped to mitigate the effects of pricing pressure and secure the Group's profitability.



Strategic growth through targeted acquisitions in Europe

Contrasting these developments, several European markets showed solid performance supported by strategic acquisitions. In Ireland and the UK, wienerberger continued to expand its pipe business with the acquisition of MFP, strengthening its footprint in both countries. This move builds on the successful acquisitions of Cork Plastics (Ireland) and FloPlast (UK) in 2021. With significant growth potential in the Irish construction sector, wienerberger is ideally positioned to capture further value in the infrastructure segment. In France, wienerberger increased its stake in GSE Integration (GSEi) to 100%, reinforcing its role as Europe's leading expert for solar solutions. This transaction builds upon the 2024 acquisition of Terreal, enhancing the Group's offering of integrated roof and solar solutions and enabling further growth in the renovation market. Thanks to these acquisitions and the successful Terreal integration, wienerberger significantly strengthened its strategic positioning in core European growth segments.



End Market Development H1

In Western Europe, wienerberger achieved solid results amid early signs of market recovery, mainly supported by the expansion of its roofing and Solar PV business in France. Strong renovation-driven demand in the Netherlands, higher margins in roofing and pavers, as well as the integration of Grain Plastics and positive trends in Belgium further contributed to growth. In Germany, the construction market remained weak with limited recovery. The performance was stabilized through a targeted repositioning and improved product mix, however, margins remain substantially under Group level and improvement measures are implemented to offset the pressure. The UK and Ireland saw solid results, with stable growth in brick sales driven by a recovering new-build sector. The ramp-up of our new concrete roof tile plant Smeed Dean in the South will provide much needed capacity for the roofing operations in the second half of the year. In Eastern Europe, pricing and efficiency measures offset softer market momentum, with notable market share gains in Hungary and a positive outlook supported by easing inflation and lower interest rates. In North America, weaker macroeconomic conditions and price pressure impacted brick volumes, with piping solutions still showing good growth levels. Despite a tougher environment, the region continued to deliver earnings above pre-acquisition levels as a result of leveraging operational efficiencies post integration and strict cost and price discipline. North America remains well-positioned for future organic growth as markets stabilize.



Outlook

The macroeconomic environment will remain challenging on a global scale. Coupled with a slower-than-forecast normalization of interest rates, we do not expect a meaningful market recovery for the second half of the year. To maintain its robust margins, wienerberger will therefore continue its efficiency measures across regions. As these measures are anticipated to uphold their positive effect on results, the Group expects to prolong its solid performance into the rest of 2025 despite challenging conditions, and therefore re-confirms its previous operating EBITDA guidance of approximately €800 million for the full year 2025, in line with the guidance communicated earlier in the year. In parallel, strategic enhancements - such as portfolio optimizations, innovation initiatives, efficiency gains and a focused M&A activity - have continued to be delivered throughout the period. On this basis, wienerberger remains confident in achieving its mid-term target of more than €1.2 billion EBITDA. For the complete report on the first half of 2025, please visit: Our latest results - Always up to date



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



