Evotec SE Reports H1 2025 Results: Strong Progress on Strategy Execution

Strategy for sustainable profitable growth progressing as planned with improving revenue mix and ahead-of-plan cost reductions

Reporting segment formerly known as Shared R&D renamed to Discovery & Preclinical Development ("D&PD") to better reflect strategic focus

Group revenues of € 371.2 m (-5%); D&PD (-11%) continues to see soft demand;Just - Evotec Biologics ("JEB" +16%) exceeding expectations driven by broadened customer base

Key progress in collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") on targeted protein degradation and neuroscience

Evolution of strategic partnership with Sandoz announced on 30 July

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced financial results for H1 2025, demonstrating clear progress in the implementation of its new strategy for sustainable and profitable growth; highlighting Just - Evotec Biologics' strong growth as it transitions to an asset-lighter model.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:

"We are firmly on track with the execution of our strategy: Evotec is making meaningful strides toward sustainable and profitable growth. JEB maintained its strong growth trajectory with first half revenues in excess of € 100 m, and the evolution of our strategic partnership with Sandoz is testament to its bright future as a scalable technology provider with a more capital-efficient model. Our base business in D&PD continues to face soft demand, but we see strong progress in core collaborations and are systematically expanding our platform technologies, such as our Molecular Patient Database. I am confident that our unrelenting focus on technology and science leadership will continue to drive tangible impact in the future".

Discovery & Preclinical Development impacted by soft market; Just - Evotec Biologics continues strong growth momentum

Group revenues decreased by 5.0% to € 371.2 m (6M 2024: € 390.8 m)

Total D&PD revenues decreased by 11.0% to € 269.0 m (6M 2024: € 302.4 m) with performance reflecting soft drug discovery market environment and phasing of revenues with Pharma partners; recovery of D&PD market expected as early as 2026

Just - Evotec Biologics revenues increased by 16% to € 102.2 m (6M 2024: € 88.9 m); strong growth with non-Sandoz / non-DoD customers

Adjusted Group EBITDA totalled € (1.9) m (6M 2024: € (0.5) m) in-line with expectations due to strong cost control across the business

Execution of strategy to refocus and deliver sustainable profitable growth fully on track

Cost savings expected to exceed targets announced during the Q1 2025 results call on 06 May 2025

Implementation of strategy and new organization initiated

Events after Period-End

On 30 July 2025, Evotec announced the signing of a non-binding agreement on the potential sale of

Just - Evotec Biologics EU - which owns the J.POD biologics manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France and to grant access to its proprietary platform for integrated development and advanced continuous manufacturing of biologics via a technology license

Deal terms include purchase price of the site for around US$ 300 m in cash and additional further technology related consideration, future development revenues, milestones and product royalties

Planned transaction validates JEB's end-to-end continuous manufacturing technology and marks milestone in planned transition of JEB to asset-lighter model that better scales and leverages its technology and IP

Closing of the planned transaction remains subject to completion of the relevant information and consultation processes with employees and their representatives, final contractual agreements and to meeting regulatory requirements, expected in the fourth quarter

Progress in key strategic collaborations

Significant progress in strategic protein degradation collaboration with BMS triggering performance-based and program-based payments of in total US$ 75 m

Key progress in neuroscience collaboration with BMS triggering a research payment of US$ 20 m

Grant awarded from The Gates Foundation ("GF") to support the development of next-generation treatment regimens for tuberculosis ("TB")

Evotec joined NURTuRE-AKI consortium, expanding Molecular Patient Database and improving leadership position in the field of kidney disease

Evotec welcomed the FDA's "Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies" which is aligned with Evotec's long-term strategic investment in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and its 30+ year commitment to ethics and the principles of 3-Rs (Replacement, Reduction and Refinement)

Guidance for full-year 2025

Group revenues expected in a range of € 760 - 800 m (2024: € 797.0 m)

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 40 - 50 m (2024: € 50.9 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to reach € 30 - 50 m (2024: € 22.6 m)

More detailed information and financial tables are available in the half-year report published on the Evotec website under the following link: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.

With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.

Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.

With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

