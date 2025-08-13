

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, reported that its second quarter profit attributable to its shareholders dropped to 42.9 million euros from last year's 149.1 million euros, with earnings per share declining to 0.30 euros from 1.03 euros in the prior year. The decline was largely driven by special items and impairments on goodwill and other intangible assets in the Essentials business, particularly in Latin America.



Sales for the quarter were 3.869 billion euros down from 4.176 billion euros in the previous year.



Brenntag said it is consistently implementing its comprehensive cost containment program along a defined roadmap to achieve the communicated target of 300 million euros in annual cost savings by 2027, based on the 2023 baseline.



Brenntag said in July 2025 that it expected operating EBITA for the financial year 2025 to be in the range of 950 million euros to 1.050 billion euros. Previously, the company expected annual operating EBITA to be in the lower range of 1.10 billion euros to 1.30 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News