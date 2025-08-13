

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany and Spain are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices and wholesale price figures. The flash estimate showed that CPI inflation held steady at 2.0 percent in July. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash estimate.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final inflation data for July. The statistical office is likely to confirm that consumer price inflation eased to 2.3 percent in July from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



