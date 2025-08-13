Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 16:19
3,440 Euro
-0,92 % -0,032
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3923,48809:00
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 08:42 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Invitation to Paratus' Q2 2025 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q2 and Half-year 2025 financial results on 26 August 2025, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.companywebcast.com/q2-2025-earnings-call

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/invitation-to-paratus--q2-2025-earnings-call,c4217273

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-paratus-q2-2025-earnings-call-302528724.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.