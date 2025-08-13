

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), a British housebuilding company, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the first half of 2025 declined to 100.0 million pounds or 30.9 pence per share from 110.7 million pounds or 34.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying basic earnings per share was 36.8 pence, a 3% increase compared to the prior period reflecting a normalised tax charge in 2025.



Profit before tax was 146.7 million pounds compared to 146.3 million pounds in the previous year.



Total revenue for the period grew to 1.503 billion pounds from 1.317 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 20 pence per share, which will be payable on 7 November 2025, to shareholders on the register on 17 October 2025. The Board's intention is, as a minimum, to maintain the 2024 dividend of 60 pence per share, with a view to growing this over time.



The company delivered 4,605 new homes in the first half of the year, a 4% increase on the same period last year driven by strong growth in private completions, up 7%. The Group's average sales price on completions rose 8% to 284,047 pounds from the prior year driven by a greater proportion of private home completions and robust private average sales prices in the period.



The company continue to expect to deliver between 11,000 and 11,500 completions for the full year with a housing operating margin of between 14.2% and 14.5%, enabling the company to deliver strong underlying profit growth over two years.



The company currently expects volume to grow to about 12,000 units in 2026 with operating margin progression similar to 2025 positioning the company well for another year of good profit growth.



