NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) Interim Report January to June 2025

SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

(COMPARED WITH THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 127.6bn (117.1), corresponding to a growth of 9 percent. The growth rate expressed in local currencies amounted to 11 percent

Operating income amounted to SEK 2,701m (2,398)

The C/I ratio was 23.3 percent (27.8), and the adjusted C/I ratio¹ was 21.8 percent (24.4)

The credit loss level was 2.9 percent (3.2)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,131m (765), and the adjusted operating profit from core operations² amounted to SEK 1,218m (898)

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 883m (578), and earnings per share³ amounted to SEK 1.67 (1.04)

Return on equity excluding intangible assets and Tier 1 capital instruments (ROTE) was 24.5 percent (18.7), and the adjusted return from core operations² (Core ROTE) was 26.7 percent (22.6)

The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.0 percent (13.4), and the total capital ratio was 18.0 percent (17.2)



JANUARY-JUNE 2025

(COMPARED WITH JANUARY-JUNE 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 127.6bn (117.1)

Operating income amounted to SEK 5,435m (4,674)

The C/I ratio was 23.2 percent (27.5), and the adjusted C/I ratio¹ was 21.8 percent (24.6)

The credit loss level was 3.1 percent (3.6)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,179m (1,300), and adjusted core operating profit² amounted to SEK 2,342m (1,546)

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,703m (983), and earnings per share³ amounted to SEK 3.21 (1.78)

Return on equity excluding intangible assets and Tier 1 capital instruments (ROTE) was 24.2 percent (16.3), and the adjusted core return² (Core ROTE) was 26.3 percent (20.1)

The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.0 percent (13.4) and the total capital ratio was 18.0 percent (17.2)

"IN THE SECOND QUARTER, NOBA'S ADJUSTED RETURN (CORE ROTE) REACHED 27 PERCENT, WELL ON OUR WAY TOWARDS OUR TARGET OF ACHIEVING 30 PERCENT"

JACOB LUNDBLAD / CEO

EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

On 29 April, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) announced the outcome of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and decided that NOBA, for the consolidated situation, is subject to a 0 percent risk-based Pillar

2 Guidance (P2G) and a 1 percent Pillar 2 Guidance regarding leverage ratio. The SFSA also established a risk-based Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) of 1.40 percent.

In May, NOBA's Board of Directors set the company's medium-term financial targets, which are in line with NOBA's previously communicated financial ambitions regarding growth, cost efficiency, profitability, and capital. In addition, NOBA's Board of Directors also decided on a dividend policy.

In June, NOBA launched the first external version of its AI chatbot, which is available around the clock for customers in a secure and authenticated environment.

In June, NOBA took the top spot in Brilliant Futures' monthly customer satisfaction survey among Nordic banks.

¹ Adjusted for transformation costs

² Adjusted for transformation costs, amortisation of transaction surplus values and the operating segment "Other"

³ Adjusted for share split

About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our three brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA") is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII, Nordic Capital Fund IX and Sampo Oyj. The NOBA group has more than 650 employees and is active in eight markets.

