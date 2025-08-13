

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in July largely due to lower prices of solid fuels and mineral oil products, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Wholesale selling prices increased 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in June. Nonetheless, prices have increased for the eighth consecutive month.



Month-on-month, wholesale selling prices edged down 0.1 percent in July.



The wholesale prices of solid fuels and mineral oil products were 5.7 percent lower than in July 2024. Wholesale prices of waste and scrap dropped 9.0 percent and that of iron, steel and ferrous semi-finished metal products slid 5.6 percent.



