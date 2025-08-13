

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 173.02 against the euro, 199.98 against the pound and 183.62 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.56, 199.56 and 183.30, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 148.17, 96.73, 88.26 and 107.53 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 147.78, 96.49, 88.04 and 107.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



