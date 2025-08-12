Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Rigetti Computing Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Announces General Availability of its 36-Qubit Multi-Chip Quantum Computer

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.8 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $20.4 million

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $19.9 million

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $39.7 million

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $22.8 million of non-cash losses for the fair value change in the derivative warrant and earn-out liabilities

As of June 30, 2025 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $571.6 million

"We continue to achieve our ambitious roadmap goals, most recently by demonstrating the industry's largest multi-chip quantum computer with impressive performance. Our industry-leading proprietary chiplet approach to scaling and strong financial position makes us confident in hitting our end-of-year technology goals," says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

Technology Update

Rigetti's Multi-Chip Quantum Computer, Cepheus-1-36Q, the Industry's Largest Multi-Chip Quantum Computer, is Released for General Availability and Deployed on the Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services Platform (QCS®), and will be Available on Microsoft Azure Thereafter

With the general availability of Cepheus-1-36Q, Rigetti continues its recent improvements in performance, obtaining a 2x reduction in two-qubit gate error rate from its previous Ankaa-3 system, and achieving a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5%. Cepheus-1-36Q is the first multi-chip quantum computer in the industry to achieve this level of performance, and with four chips, contains the largest number of chiplets in a quantum computer. This further validates Rigetti's approach to scaling its quantum computing systems.

"I am extremely pleased with our momentum on the technology front. Just 6 months after our record performance with Ankaa-3, we've once again halved our error rates with Cepheus-1-36Q. We believe quadrupling our chiplet count and significantly decreasing error rates is the clear path towards quantum advantage and fault tolerance. We intend to continue this momentum with our 100+ qubit system planned for the end of the year," says Dr. Kulkarni.

"It's our view that superconducting qubits are the leading modality for quantum computers due to their ability to scale, and their ability to achieve gate speeds more than 1,000 times faster than other modalities like ion traps and pure atoms. Rigetti's superconducting qubits leverage technologies, like chiplets, that have been maturing in the semiconductor industry for decades, enabling Rigetti to use well-established methods to scale to higher performance and qubit counts," Dr. Kulkarni adds.

Rigetti introduced the world's first multi-chip quantum processor in 2021, achieving entanglement across interchiplet boundaries and paving the way for the recent introduction of the Company's four-chiplet Cepheus-1-36Q. This legacy of technological advancement continues with the Cepheus-1 architecture and includes the following features that contribute to improved performance:

Proprietary chiplet-based architecture : Transitioning from a monolithic chip to chiplets enables greater control over chip uniformity, which in turn improves performance. Leveraging chiplets also reduces manufacturing complexity and improves fabrication yield.

: Transitioning from a monolithic chip to chiplets enables greater control over chip uniformity, which in turn improves performance. Leveraging chiplets also reduces manufacturing complexity and improves fabrication yield. Faster two-qubit gates : Optimized two-qubit gates enable faster gate times while reducing coherent errors, which improves fidelity and is important for executing quantum error correction techniques. These improvements enabled a 2x reduction in error rates.

: Optimized two-qubit gates enable faster gate times while reducing coherent errors, which improves fidelity and is important for executing quantum error correction techniques. These improvements enabled a 2x reduction in error rates. Enhanced intermodule coupler design: Advances in multi-layer chip and tunable coupler design enables higher performance.



Rigetti expects to release its 100+ qubit chiplet-based system at 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity before the end of 2025.

Business Update

Strong Financial Position Following Completion of $350 Million Equity Raise

During the second quarter of 2025, Rigetti completed the sales of $350 million gross proceeds of its common stock pursuant to its previously disclosed at-the-market equity offering program. As of June 30, 2025, Rigetti had approximately $571.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments with no debt, and is well positioned to support commercial scale-up of its superconducting gate-based quantum computers.

Rigetti intends to use the proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes, and may also use a portion of the net proceeds to enter into strategic collaborations, acquisitions or partnerships in the future.

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,183 $ 67,674 Available-for-sale investments - short-term 368,556 124,420 Accounts receivable 1,753 2,427 Prepaid expenses 3,056 3,156 Other current assets 3,031 9,081 Total current assets 433,579 206,758 Available-for-sale investments - long-term 145,903 25,068 Property and equipment, net 48,869 44,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,217 7,993 Other assets 1,122 325 Total assets $ 636,690 $ 284,787 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,159 $ 1,590 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,955 8,005 Current portion of deferred revenue 118 113 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,198 2,159 Total current liabilities 10,430 11,867 Deferred revenue, less current portion 698 698 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,812 6,641 Derivative warrant liabilities 60,116 93,095 Earn-out liabilities 6,371 45,897 Total liabilities 83,427 158,198 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 323,762,157 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 283,546,871 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 32 29 Additional paid-in capital 1,104,880 681,202 Accumulated other comprehensive income 133 105 Accumulated deficit (551,782 ) (554,747 ) Total stockholders' equity 553,263 126,589 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,690 $ 284,787

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,801 $ 3,086 $ 3,273 $ 6,138 Cost of revenue 1,235 1,096 2,265 2,648 Total gross profit 566 1,990 1,008 3,490 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,522 11,870 28,977 23,341 Selling, general and administrative 6,926 6,205 13,545 12,819 Total operating expenses 20,448 18,075 42,522 36,160 Loss from operations (19,882 ) (16,085 ) (41,514 ) (32,670 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense - (969 ) - (2,076 ) Interest income 3,042 1,218 5,194 2,341 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (20,557 ) 2,100 32,705 (483 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (2,257 ) 1,315 6,580 (306 ) Total other income (expense), net (19,772 ) 3,664 44,479 (524 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes (39,654 ) (12,421 ) 2,965 (33,194 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ (39,654 ) $ (12,421 ) $ 2,965 $ (33,194 ) Net loss available to common stockholders used in diluted earnings per share $ (39,654 ) $ (12,421 ) $ (1,398 ) $ (33,194 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 298,254 171,903 291,514 161,705

RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,965 $ (33,194 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,723 3,334 Stock-based compensation 7,728 6,278 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (6,580 ) 306 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (32,705 ) 483 Accretion of available-for-sale securities (3,396 ) (1,776 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of final payment fees - 547 Non-cash lease expense 776 784 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 674 (203 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (836 ) (1,021 ) Deferred revenue 5 493 Accounts payable 618 (1,085 ) Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities (2,792 ) (1,602 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,820 ) (26,656 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,214 ) (7,538 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (438,518 ) (75,995 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 77,000 76,500 Net cash used in investing activities (369,732 ) (7,033 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal of notes payable - (6,199 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock through Common Stock Purchase Agreement - 12,838 Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offerings 346,719 26,833 Proceeds from sale of common stock from Quanta private placement transaction 35,000 - Payments of offering costs (798 ) (447 ) Net proceeds from tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions 6,272 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,443 68 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of warrants 459 - Net cash provided by financing activities 389,095 33,093 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (34 ) (112 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,491 ) (708 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 67,674 21,392 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 57,183 $ 20,684 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 1,504 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance - 132 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable 417 739 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses 11 849 Reclassification of earn-out liabilities to additional paid-in capital for vesting of Promote Sponsor Vesting Shares 32,946 - Reclassification of derivative liabilities to additional paid-in capital due to exercise of Public Warrants 274 - Purchases of offering costs in accounts payable 90 29 Unrealized gain/(loss) on short term investments 57 (16 )

