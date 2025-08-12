Netcapital Inc.: Netcapital Announces Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Earnings Call on August 13, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 ended April 30, 2025.

"In 2025, we made an important shift in strategy to focus on building a stronger, more scalable foundation for the future," said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "With our broker-dealer license secured, we believe we are well positioned to serve a broader base of issuers and investors and deepen our impact on democratizing access to private markets-our core mission. We remain deeply committed to disciplined execution, product innovation, and long-term value creation."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Reported revenues of $869,460 vs.$4,951,435 in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in consulting services

Operating loss of ($8,321,317) vs. ($3,442,388) for fiscal year 2024

Recorded impairment loss of $19.9 million in fiscal year 2025

Net loss per share of ($20.39) vs. ($28.83) for fiscal year 2024

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on August 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 310637

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company's broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30, 2025 April 30, 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,428 $ 863,182 Accounts receivable net 78,649 134,849 Note receivable - 20,000 Other receivables - 1,200 Prepaid expenses 31,535 23,304 Total current assets 399,612 1,042,535 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable - related parties 50,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 14,697,529 14,733,005 Investment in affiliate - 240,080 Equity securities 5,748,050 25,333,386 Total assets $ 20,901,491 $ 41,557,306 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,941,108 $ 793,325 Accrued expenses 269,971 310,300 Short-term promissory notes 263,437 - Deferred revenue 330 466 Interest payable 100,797 92,483 Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 5,495,767 3,116,698 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000 Total liabilities 5,995,767 3,616,698 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,192,226 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding 2,192 327 Shares to be issued 200,000 122,124 Capital in excess of par value 42,525,294 37,338,594 Retained earnings (27,821,762 ) 479,563 Total stockholders' equity 14,905,724 37,940,608 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,901,491 $ 41,557,306



NETCAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS