Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

$12.5 million in gross financings raised during the quarter, with an additional $9 million raised by Citius Oncology in July 2025, to facilitate LYMPHIR pre-launch initiatives and drive successful market introduction

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"During the third quarter, Citius advanced its strategic priorities, and we believe we are now operationally positioned to transition from a development-stage enterprise to a fully integrated commercial organization. Final preparations are underway by our oncology subsidiary for the planned U.S. launch of LYMPHIR in the fourth quarter of 2025," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals.

"In June 2025, we completed a $6 million registered direct offering, with the potential for an additional $9.8 million upon full warrant exercise, to fund commercialization activities and corporate operations. In July 2025, Citius Oncology further strengthened its capital position with $9 million in gross proceeds from a public offering. These financings, any proceeds we might receive from exercise of the June 2025 warrants and other capital raising activities during the quarter, together with the completion of major launch-enabling activities including commercial-scale manufacturing, labeling, packaging, and distribution services agreements with leading specialty pharmaceutical partners indicate we are well-prepared to deliver LYMPHIR to patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, an underserved population in need of new treatment options. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing Mino-Lok and continue to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as we evaluate the best path forward for this potentially transformative antibiotic lock solutions for patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections," added Mazur.

FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

R&D expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

G&A expenses were $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

S tock-based compensation expense was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

Net loss was $9.2 million, or ($0.80) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or ($1.57) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as adjusted for the reverse stock split;

At June 30, 2025, Citius Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million available to fund its operations. During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received net proceeds of $16.5 million from the issuance of equity and $1 million from the issuance of a note payable; and,

On July 17, 2025, Citius Oncology completed a public offering generating net proceeds of approximately $7.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

For a complete discussion of our financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharma owns 84% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius Pharma. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and, unless noted otherwise, that apply to Citius Pharma are: our need for substantial additional funds and our ability to raise additional money to fund our operations beyond September 2025 and for at least the next 12 months as a going concern; our ability to commercialize LYMPHIR, including covering the costs of licensing payments, product manufacturing and other third-party goods and services, through our majority-owned subsidiary and any of our other product candidates that may be approved by the FDA; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; the ability of our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; risks related to research using our assets but conducted by third parties; risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from our existing and any new pipeline assets; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; market, economic and other conditions; risks related to our growth strategy; patent and intellectual property matters; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by any future public health risks. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in Citius Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 27, 2024, as amended on January 27, 2025, Citius Pharma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2025, and as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30,



September 30,





2025



2024

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,089,126



$ 3,251,880

Inventory



17,208,967





8,268,766

Prepaid expenses



1,313,176





2,700,000

Total Current Assets



24,611,269





14,220,646



















Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



880,732





246,247



















Deposits



38,062





38,062

In-process research and development



92,800,000





92,800,000

Goodwill



9,346,796





9,346,796

Total Other Assets



102,184,858





102,184,858



















Total Assets

$ 127,676,859



$ 116,651,751



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,094,042



$ 4,927,211

License payable



28,400,000





28,400,000

Accrued expenses



8,523,675





17,027

Accrued compensation



3,710,041





2,229,018

Note payable



1,000,000





-

Operating lease liability



114,694





241,547

Total Current Liabilities



51,842,452





35,814,803



















Deferred tax liability



7,506,520





6,713,800

Operating lease liability - noncurrent



766,957





21,318

Total Liabilities



60,115,929





42,549,921



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 and 16,000,000 shares authorized; 14,475,029 and 7,247,243 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively



14,475





7,247

Additional paid-in capital



295,888,916





271,440,421

Accumulated deficit



(230,844,841)





(201,370,218)

Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



65,058,550





70,077,450

Non-controlling interest



2,502,380





4,024,380

Total Equity



67,560,930





74,101,830



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 127,676,859



$ 116,651,751



Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



































Operating Expenses































Research and development



1,621,325





2,763,865





7,514,888





8,991,673

General and administrative



4,447,008





4,808,551





14,626,882





12,755,190

Stock-based compensation - general and administrative



2,719,674





3,061,763





7,946,529





9,198,340

Total Operating Expenses



8,788,007





10,634,179





30,088,299





30,945,203



































Operating Loss



(8,788,007)





(10,634,179)





(30,088,299)





(30,945,203)



































Other Income (Expense)































Interest income



20,637





204,843





56,658





640,686

Gain on sale of New Jersey net operating losses



-





-





-





2,387,842

Interest expense



(172,262)





-





(172,262)





-

Total Other Income (Expense)



(151,625)





204,843





(115,604)





3,028,528



































Loss before Income Taxes



(8,939,632)





(10,429,336)





(30,203,903)





(27,916,675)

Income tax expense



264,240





144,000





792,720





432,000



































Net Loss



(9,203,872)





(10,573,336)





(30,996,623)





(28,348,675)

Deemed dividend on warrant extension



-





321,559





-





321,559

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



414,000





-





1,522,000





-



































Net loss applicable to common stockholders

$ (8,789,872)



$ (10,894,895)



$ (29,474,623)



$ (28,670,234)



































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.80)



$ (1.57)



$ (3.27)



$ (4.37)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding































Basic and diluted



11,006,896





6,954,278





9,020,356





6,557,892



Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Unaudited)





2025



2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (30,996,623)



$ (28,348,675)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense



7,946,529





9,198,340

Issuance of common stock for services



-





284,175

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



152,212





154,494

Depreciation



-





1,432

Deferred income tax expense



792,720





432,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Inventory



(8,940,201)





-

Prepaid expenses



1,386,824





(2,205,091)

Accounts payable



5,166,831





(1,263,998)

Accrued expenses



8,506,648





74,185

Accrued compensation



1,481,023





(454,315)

Operating lease liability



(167,911)





(161,234)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities



(14,671,948)





(22,288,687)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from common stock offerings



16,509,194





13,718,951

Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock



100





-

Redemption of Series A preferred stock



(100)





-

Proceeds from note payable and advance from employee



1,300,000





-

Repayment of advance from employee



(300,000)





-

Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities



17,509,194





13,718,951

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents



2,837,246





(8,569,736)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period



3,251,880





26,480,928

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$ 6,089,126



$ 17,911,192

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information and Non-cash Transactions:















Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability recorded

$ 786,697



$ -



