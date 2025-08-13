

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish economy expanded at an accelerated pace in the second quarter, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, faster than the 3.2 percent rise in the first quarter. That was also slightly above the expected growth of 3.3 percent.



Data showed that seasonally adjusted GDP grew at a slower pace of 3.0 percent annually in the second quarter versus 3.7 percent growth in the preceding three-month period.



On a quarterly basis, GDP growth improved to 0.8 percent in the June quarter from 0.7 percent in the March quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News