Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives inaugural Mobile Pipeline order from Watani in Jordan

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an inaugural order for Mobile Pipeline® modules from Watani, The National Advanced Natural Gas Company of Jordan. The Mobile Pipeline® ADR X-Store 45ft modules will enable Watani to safely and efficiently deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) and support Jordan's national energy strategy.

The order represents an estimated value of USD 6.9 million (approx. NOK 70 million).

"We are proud to take this important step with Hexagon Agility as we accelerate the delivery of clean, reliable energy across Jordan," said Khalil Abu Al-Rubb, Chairman of Jordan LNG, joint owner of Watani. "The Mobile Pipeline® solution is a natural fit for our ambitions because it offers the flexibility, safety, and efficiency we need to reach industrial zones and remote communities alike."

Watani was created in alignment with Jordan's national strategy to secure reliable energy supplies and reduce dependence on imports. The company is the result of years of dedicated efforts to fulfill the Kingdom's vision of advancing toward sustainable and clean energy while utilizing national resources to support industries and the economy.

"This is a strategic leap toward a more sustainable and efficient energy future for Jordan," said Khaled Al-Zoubi, General Manager of Watani. "With Hexagon Agility, we have a strong supplier to establish the required infrastructure to deliver this energy to our customers."

"We are honored to provide our industry-leading Mobile Pipeline solutions to Watani, a key regional leader supporting Jordan's energy ambitions," said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer, Hexagon Agility. "As demand for improved energy solutions grows across emerging markets and the Middle East, we remain committed to unlocking regional energy production and driving global energy transformation."

About the market

The Government of Jordan is advancing its national energy strategy and promoting compressed natural gas as the cleaner, more cost-effective alternative to diesel and heavy fuel oil. Through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the government is encouraging the use of CNG. These efforts are central to the Kingdom's long-term goals of achieving energy independence and lowering energy emissions and costs across key sectors.

Timing

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025.

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com



David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Watani:

Watani, The National Advanced Natural Gas Company, was launched in 2025 as a joint initiative between JoPetrol and Jordan Gas. The company is responsible for developing and operating a nationwide network for transporting and distributing compressed natural gas (CNG) in Jordan, with a focus on the industrial and transportation sectors. Watani plays a central role in Jordan's energy transformation, aiming to enhance energy security, reduce emissions, and expand access to natural gas across the Kingdom.

About Hexagon Agility:

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA:

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

