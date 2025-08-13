

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation rose to a five-month high in July on electricity and transport costs, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 2.7 percent after rising 2.3 percent in June. This was the highest rate since March and also matched flash estimate.



EU harmonized inflation also accelerated to 2.7 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago. The figure came in line with the estimate released on July 30.



Core inflation that excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, edged up to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent.



Data showed that housing cost advanced to 6.7 percent on rising electricity prices. Transport cost grew 0.2 percent due to the rise in fuel prices.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index fell 0.1 percent, as estimated, but reversed June's 0.7 percent rise.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices slid by revised 0.3 percent, following a 0.7 percent gain. The monthly rate was revised from the initially estimated fall of 0.4 percent.



