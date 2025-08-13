

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join European leaders Wednesday for an online call with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his summit with his Russian counterpart.



Trump is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, to find ways for a Ukraine peace deal.



The White House described the meeting as a 'listening exercise,' while the European leaders will reportedly seek to put pressure on Trump to take a stand in support of Ukraine.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hosting the online meeting between Trump and European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine. Zelensky will join them in Berlin.



The European leaders are expected to insist that the summit should involve Ukraine, reports say.



Trump has suggested Ukraine cede some of its eastern regions annexed by Russia as the main ceasefire condition, but Zelensky has rejected it, saying that abandoning the Donbas region would pave the way for Putin to kick off a 'third war' in his country.



