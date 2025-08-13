

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY, 0293.HK), a Hong Kong-based airline company, on Wednesday announced a new partnership with DHL Express to promote greener air cargo operations.



The financial terms were not disclosed.



Under the deal, Cathay will provide 2,400 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel or SAF for international cargo flights leaving from Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore.



The partnership highlights both companies' efforts to cut carbon emissions in the air cargo industry. The new collaboration builds on this foundation and aims to deepen cooperation in advancing sustainable aviation fuel.



These flights are run by Air Hong Kong, a Cathay subsidiary that mainly handles express deliveries for DHL.



Continuing through 2025, the partnership is projected to cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by about 7,190 tonnes, equivalent to more than 100 Airbus A330 freighter flights between Hong Kong and Singapore.



These efforts also support its Strategy 2030 'New Energy' focus, which covers logistics solutions for wind, solar, EVs, batteries, alternative fuels, and hydrogen.



Cathay Pacific closed trading, 1.24% higher at HKD 10.650 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News