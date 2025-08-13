Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 13:59
28,030 Euro
-2,61 % -0,750
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,04028,11014:04
28,06028,13014:05
Dow Jones News
13.08.2025 12:33 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S

DJ Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
13-Aug-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13.8.2025 12:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting 
 
Further to Ørsted's announcement of a plan for a rights issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders (see 
company announcement no. 12/2025), an extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Friday, 5 September 
2025 at 09:00 CEST at the premises of the Company, Nesa Allé 1, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. 
 
The agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of the Company includes the following proposals: 
 
 . Proposals from the Board of Directors to (a) authorise the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share 
  capital with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders and to (b) repeal the Board of Directors' current 
  authorisation to increase the Company's share capital without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders as 
  set out in articles 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 of the Articles of Association. 
 . Grant of authorisation to register the resolutions of the general meeting. 
The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the extraordinary general meeting 
 
The information provided in this announcement does not impact Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year of 2025. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com  
 
About Ørsted 
 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, 
and X. 
 
Attachments 
 . Orsted CA no. 14 2025.pdf 
 . Notice to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  398768 
EQS News ID:  2183444 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183444&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
