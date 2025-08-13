

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has made it clear that it will not accept the proposed 'Net-Zero Framework,' aimed at reducing global greenhouse gas emissions from the international shipping sector.



President Donald Trump has made it clear that his government will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people. This October, members of the International Maritime Organization, or IMO, are poised to consider the adoption of the so-called Net-Zero Framework.



In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the proposed framework is effectively a global carbon tax on Americans levied by an unaccountable UN organization.



'These fuel standards would conveniently benefit China by requiring the use of expensive fuels unavailable at global scale. These standards would also preclude the use of proven technologies that fuel global shipping fleets, including lower emissions options where U.S. industry leads such as liquefied natural gas and bio-fuels. Under this framework, ships will have to pay fees for failing to meet unattainable fuel standards and emissions targets. These fees will drive up energy and transportation and leisure cruise costs. Even small vessels would incur millions of dollars in fees, directly driving up costs for American consumers,' the statement says.



The Secretaries said the Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for U.S. citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists. They warned fellow IMO members that the U.S. will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for American citizens should this endeavor fail.



