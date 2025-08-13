

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.1726 against the euro, nearly a 3-week low of 1.3571 against the pound and a 5-day low of 147.18 against yen from early highs of 1.1671, 1.3493 and 148.17, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slid to more than 2-week lows of 0.8024, 0.6558 and 0.5993 from early highs of 0.8072, 0.6516 and 0.5945, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3754 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.3782.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



