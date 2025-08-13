

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released finalized operational statistics for July, showing that no illegal aliens were released into the country for the third consecutive month.



Illegal crossings in July dropped to the lowest level ever recorded - just a fraction of what they were under the previous administration, according to CBP.



A total of 24,628 encounters were recorded nationwide in July - the lowest monthly total in CBP history for the second consecutive month.



U.S. Border Patrol arrested 6,177 illegal aliens nationwide, which is 23 percent lower than the previous record low in June of 8,018, and 90 percent down from July 2024.



CBP reported 4,601 arrests of illegal aliens in southwest border, which is lower than the previous record low in June of 6,070.



No one was released on parole along the southwest border in July, compared to 12,365 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden Administration during the corresponding period in 2024.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News